Patong
Patong Bay Hotel under investigation for late night parties, senior Phuket police sidelined
Five senior police officers at the Patong police station have been sidelined to ‘office duties’ at the provincial HQ after a video surfaced showing a popular hotel open way past the current curfew time in Phuket.
The 11pm curfew in Phuket has been broadly ignored by the town’s nightlife which is battling to restart after nearly 2 year Covid hiatus. It’s now been alleged that Police in Patong have, at times, turned a blind eye to the curfew and visitors have been enjoying the ‘extended’ hours.
Now a 3 minute video clip has surfaced of a party, well past the ‘closing time’, at Patong’s ‘secret party venue’, the Patong Bay Hill Resort Hotel.
You can watch lawyer Sittra Biabangkerd’s video HERE. The video has already had 0ver 300,000 views and 2,100 comments, all in Thai language as far as we can see.
Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, aka. Big Joke, and now operating as Thailand’s assistant national police chief, reported that 5 senior police at the Patong police station would now be moved to desk jobs at the provincial HQ whilst a full investigation continues into the hotel’s alleged violations and the senior police that, allegedly, allowed it to continue.
The police sidelined include the Patong station police and senior deputies.
Yesterday the lawyer said he had received complaints from Phuket residents about the Patong Bay Hill Resort Hotel opening beyond the legal closing time, allegedly annoying local resident “with excessive noise”, according to Bangkok Post.
PR Phuket quoted the lawyer…
“Entertainment venues (at the hotel) have been operating over legal hours for years, loud noises, annoyance and illegal things for years and the officials are still silent.”
“I decided to see the place with my own eyes and it turned out that this entertainment venue is actually open until morning with a lot of people gathering there”.
Mr Sittra claims he had alerted local police about the issue many times “but no action was taken”.
So he headed up to the well known party venue, overlooking Patong, to see for himself the situation and record some video showing that the Patong Bay Hotel “operated throughout the night until daybreak”, according to his Facebook posting.
“I think it is not possible for entertainment outlets in the hotel to have operated beyond the allowed opening hours, catering to about 1,000 clients per day, without the knowledge of the authorities.”
“Large bribes may have been paid.”
Sittra asked why the Phuket police chief had (allegedly) failed to enforce the law and “turned a blind eye to violation of current rules regarding Covid-19 regulations and opening hours”.
In a somewhat ironic twist, some 50 staff from the hotel then protested along Bangla Road in Patong last night to rally against the shooting and posting of the video, and to demand a change to the current opening hours.
PHOTO: PR Phuket
Placards read… “We are hungry” and “We don’t want to go jobless”, the protest taking place around the current 11pm closing time which has not been rigidly enforced over recent months.
The hotel responded by claiming that the lawyer had shot the video without any permission. They claimed that the exposure of the video could harm the prospects for hotel staff.
Today Sittra Biabangkerd responded to the late night protest on Bangla Road by maintaining that he “worked for people who had no one to turn to on the violation of the provincial orders”.
The Thaiger has reached out to stakeholders in the Patong Bay Hotel Resort Hotel Resort.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Former Democrat deputy leader now temporarily released, Bangkok
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting tomorrow
Patong Bay Hotel under investigation for late night parties, senior Phuket police sidelined
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
Ukraine’s Zelensky defies Russia’s ultimatum to lay down weapons
Thailand’s Defence Ministry says Yakuza member is not former PM’s son
UPDATE: Bangkok court approves detention of former Democrat deputy leader
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Tiny kitten rescued from gutter in Chon Buri
Pattaya mayoral hopeful vows to revive tourism and nightlife
Two decade-long battle for same-sex marriage in Thailand
Thailand’s PM Prayut orders health services to prepare for post-Songkran Covid spike
Alleged victim of sexual assault by politician withdraws from Bangkok election
Thai researchers warn, don’t take off your mask in public toilets
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Sri Lanka poised to default on its international debt
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Businesses blame high ‘entry fees’ for deterring travellers at Thai-Malaysia border
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Songkran: Where to celebrate the Thai New Year in Thailand 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events3 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
- Education3 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
- Best of2 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Pattaya2 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
- Bangkok2 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Recent comments: