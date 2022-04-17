Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting tomorrow

New info posted on the Thailand Pass website. The change, which starts tomorrow according to the announcement, will now allow applicants to arrive on a different day to the date originally approved in their Thailand Pass application, as long as it’s no more than 7 days either side of the original date.

If you are travelling to Thailand at the moment, everyone, including Thais, need to register for a Thailand Pass, whether they are arriving under the Test & Go, Sandbox or Alternative Quarantine programs. Here’s the announcement…

“Applicants can use their approved Thailand Pass QR Code to enter Thailand on different date of arrival if the new date of arrival is within 7 days before or after the original date of arrival as indicated on the QR Code.

This starts from Monday, April 18 (tomorrow). CAAT (Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand) and the airlines have already been informed.

You do need to rebook hotels and hotel van transfer plus change the dates on your insurance. But you don’t need to upload to the TP website. Just show at check-in and on arrival to health authorities.”

Last week tourism officials announced that they plan to present a proposal to cancel Thailand’s Test & Go entry scheme at the next meeting of the CCSA. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, will present the proposal at the next meeting on April 22.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that if the changes are approved, starting May 1, tourists will be able to enter Thailand using only vaccine passports. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that if the changes are approved, starting May 1, tourists will be able to enter Thailand using only vaccine passports. “They would no longer have to to wait three to five days for their documents to be approved in the Thailand Pass online registration system.” In the proposed plan, PCR tests on arrival for foreign travellers are expected to be replaced by antigen tests on arrival at the airport. The proposals are yet to be discussed and have to be approved by the CCSA and the Thai cabinet before being enacted. SOURCE: Thailand Pass website