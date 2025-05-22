Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre

9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Sixth form lounge | Photo via Regents International School Pattaya

Regents International School Pattaya are thrilled to announce that construction has officially begun on the renovation of their former boys’ boarding house into a new sixth form centre, marking a major investment in the future of their students and an exciting milestone in their commitment to establishing an all-inclusive learning environment for all.

Regents International School remains deeply committed to providing its students with not only outstanding academic preparation but also an environment that mirrors the dynamic, forward-thinking world they will soon enter.

This renovation is designed with sixth formers at the heart, whereas every feature of the new sixth form centre has been carefully considered to support their growth, independence, and success.

First floor overview (colours and details are subject to change)
What will the new sixth form centre offer?
  • Modern, collaborative learning spaces: Flexible study zones to encourage self-directed learning, student collaboration, and interactive academic exploration, key skills for university and beyond.
  • A dedicated sixth form lounge: A calming student space for relaxation, social connection, and balance between study and downtime, supporting mental wellbeing and academic excellence.
  • Private mentoring and counselling rooms: Dedicated rooms for personalised academic guidance, career counselling, and university preparation will ensure every student feels supported.
  • A sixth form-only coffee shop: A stylish, café-style space exclusive to our sixth formers and sixth form staff team, perfect for informal meetups, independent work, or unwinding between lessons.
  • Indoor and outdoor areas for socialising and studying: Designed to give students flexible options for connecting with friends or finding a quiet spot to focus, rain or shine.
  • Open space for events: Dedicated free-flow space that can be used for alumni gatherings, wellbeing activities, exams, university sessions and assemblies.
  • Enhanced digital infrastructure: Upgraded technology and connectivity to support 21st-century study habits, empowering students to work efficiently and creatively, both independently and in groups.
Sixth form study area (colours and details are subject to change)

The renovation is planned to be completed in August/September 2025, as shared by Amos Turner-Wardell, School Principal at Regents International School Pattaya. The principal also spoke on the importance of this renovation for the students at Regents.

“This renovation is more than a facelift, it’s an opportunity to reimagine the sixth form experience. Our aim is to foster an environment where students are inspired to lead, to think critically, and to take confident steps toward their future goals.

“This renovation reflects our long-term vision to create an environment where our sixth form students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

“We can’t wait to unveil the new space and watch it become a vibrant hub of learning, collaboration, and ambition. I’m so excited to share the below renderings with you in anticipation of what’s to come!”

Hallway with view to classroom, meeting room, and collaboration and mentoring rooms (colours and details are subject to change).

Press release

