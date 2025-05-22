Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

A 15 year old girl has been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating an online sex trade, involving peers for up to 5,000 baht per engagement while pocketing commissions of 2,000 to 3,000 baht. Police coordinated the arrest after the suspect confessed to repeated involvement.

Today, May 22, Police Major General Songklod Krikkritya directed Police Colonel Korkiet Wutjamnong and his team to arrest A, a 15 year old, for human trafficking.

This included arranging, procuring, and profiting from prostitution by restraining or housing minors. The arrest took place in a hotel room in Sam Wa Tawan Ok, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok.

The investigation began following a tip-off about a Facebook group named Entertainment Work Group for Young Companions (New Group) with approximately 2,700 members. This group allegedly promoted entertainment services with young girls, posting photos of girls suspected to be under 18, alongside messages hinting at prostitution.

Further inquiries revealed that the posts were made by A, who allegedly recruited girls under 18 for entertainment and prostitution through Facebook and LINE. Police planned a sting operation by contacting A via LINE, who then sent several photos of young girls to choose from, charging 5,000 to 6,000 baht (US$153 to US$185) per session.

The operation was set at the specified hotel, where A arrived with two young girls. Officials then intervened, rescuing two victims aged 14 and 16, who were subsequently placed under legal protection.

Both victims admitted to being persuaded by A for sexual services and were attending the same non-formal education programme.

A confessed to arranging prostitution, having done so multiple times. She attracted clients through public Facebook group posts, offering her phone number and requesting clients’ LINE IDs to send photos for selection.

The service fee was 5,000 to 6,000 baht (US$153 to 185) per person, from which she deducted a commission of 2,000 to 3,000 baht (US$60 to 90), reported KhaoSod.

The recruited girls were mostly her peers from the non-formal education programme or neighbours. A is now facing legal proceedings with the investigative team from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division.