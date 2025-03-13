Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

March 13, 2025
Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A reckless car thief learned the hard way that technology always wins after police tracked and arrested him within hours of stealing a vehicle left running outside a Patong 7-Eleven.

The suspect, 48 year old Pradit Phomduang from Trang province, swiped a parked Suzuki Swift after its owner, 27 year old Chanyanuch Boon-anan, left it running while making a quick stop inside the store.

The incident unfolded around 1am, today, March 13, on Phra Mettha Road, when Chanyanuch stepped into the shop, only to return moments later to find her car had vanished.

In a panic, she immediately reported the theft to Patong Police, who launched a rapid investigation.

Fortunately, the stolen car was equipped with a GPS tracking system, allowing officers to pinpoint its location within hours. The signal led them to Ratsada, where Phuket City Police intercepted the moving vehicle and swiftly brought it to a stop.

Behind the wheel was Pradit, who immediately confessed to the crime. A search of the vehicle found no illegal items but Pradit was arrested on the spot and taken into custody, a police spokesperson confirmed.

“He admitted to stealing the car from outside the 7-Eleven.”

Police charged Pradit with theft or receiving stolen goods at night, a serious offence that carries significant penalties. He has since been handed over to Patong Police for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Police remind the public to never leave their vehicles unattended with the engine running, as such crimes of opportunity can happen in an instant.

While this thief thought he could get away with an easy joyride, he underestimated the power of GPS tracking and the efficiency of Phuket’s police force.

In similar news, a couple accused of running a sophisticated car theft scam were arrested in Pattaya after allegedly renting vehicles, disabling GPS trackers, and selling them on the black market.

The operation spanned several provinces, with victims reporting losses in Chon Buri, Pattaya, Nonthaburi, and Kanchanaburi.

On March 9, Chon Buri Highway Police arrested the couple at the Pattaya Highway Police Station in Nongprue.

The pair were wanted on an embezzlement warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. Officers seized a grey Toyota Yaris and two license plates linked to the operation.

The investigation was triggered when police stopped a black Toyota on Highway No. 3 in Sattahip after noticing a sudden and suspicious lane change.

