Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An ancient Buddhist ceremony, the Thot Phra Si Tri ritual, was recently observed in Mueang Laplae, Uttaradit province, drawing attention for its unique traditions and a significant sighting in the sacred water jar. Locals are hopeful for good fortune in the upcoming lottery draw on March 16.

Today, March 13, residents of Mueang Laplae’s village 5, Dan Mae Khamman subdistrict, gathered to decorate the local temple hall for the Thot Phra Si Tri ritual, an age-old Buddhist tradition. The ceremony, which originated during the Buddha’s era, has been preserved by the residents to pass down to future generations.

Part of the ceremony involves crafting four elephants from bamboo frames, which are then padded and covered with painted fabric to resemble sacred elephants, complete with ceremonial saddles.

The ceremony features the presentation of monastic offerings, including four monk’s robes, four alms bowls, and essential items for the monks’ use. The villagers also prepare four beautiful, multicoloured banners.

During the ritual, four monks are invited to deliver a sermon from the pulpit. After examining the donated robes, the monks change into them, following which they give a sermon to the gathered devotees.

The temple hall is adorned with sacred threads and candles, with 100 candles lit in the sacred water jar as part of a traditional ceremony aimed at extending one’s lifespan and fostering health and prosperity.

Suwet Mokham, the village head, explained that the Thot Phra Si Tri ritual dates back to the Buddha’s time, when four monks, returning from retrieving scriptures, were presented with offerings by a wealthy resident of Sivirattanakorn City.

The offerings included four elephants draped in robes, four horses with monastic items, and various other sacred items, all prepared in sets of four.

This act of offering was believed to send a radiant light to the heavens, and it has since evolved into a tradition observed in the fourth and sixth months of the Lanna calendar. The ceremony is considered even more meritorious than the Kathin ceremony, prompting its revival in Mueang Laplae three years ago, reported KhaoSod.

Following the religious proceedings, attendees, including lottery enthusiasts, eagerly inspected the sacred water jar for lottery numbers.

As the next draw on March 16 approached, some keen observers noted the presence of numbers like 108, 127, and 215 formed by the wax drippings in the water jar, while others saw nothing discernible, leaving the interpretation up to individual fortune.