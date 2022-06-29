Connect with us

Phuket

Officials to build new sky walk and glass terrace in Phuket

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

image
Photo via Phuket Info Center, edited.

Officials in Phuket plan to build 2 new structures in different parts of the island province. A skywalk is planned for Phuket’s southern village of Rawai, and a glass terrace is planned for Surin Beach in the northern Thalang district.

The President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, Rewat Areerob, said that Phuket is trying to build more landmarks to draw more tourists. Rewat told The Phuket Express that the skywalk and glass terrace will be free of charge for all visitors.

“We want to attract more tourists to Phuket with new places other than the famous places that some of them have already visited.”

The skywalk in Rawai is set to be built on Khao Dang, or Red Hill. Rewat said the administration plans to build the new landmarks at the end of this year, and the beginning of next year.

After its tourism economy tanked due to Covid-19 restrictions, Phuket is finally welcoming back visitors. Phuket welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors from January to the end of May, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket office. The majority of international visitors to Phuket since the beginning of 2022 have come from India. Around 52,000 Indian travellers were there between May and June.

But Phuket officials have had to work hard to help the island province rise from the ashes of Covid-19. They have had to get creative and come up with new projects to help draw visitors to Phuket’s culture and natural beauty. The efforts seem to slowly be paying off.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Recent comments:
Cola
2022-06-29 17:15
So wrong in many ways. Red hill, One of the few relatively unspoiled areas left. Many people use the hill for exercise and enjoy a relatively quiet time. Once the mass tourism starts and the coaches and minibuses thunder up…
Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

