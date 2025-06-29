Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple

A senior monk at a Phuket temple shot a fellow monk, resulting in the latter’s death near a toilet, before hiding in his room.

The incident occurred today, June 29, at 7.10am at Khao Rang Temple in Mueang district, Phuket province. Police Lieutenant Jaruwit Joubkwamsuk, an investigator with the Mueang Phuket Police Station, received a report of the shooting and, along with Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew, the superintendent of Mueang Phuket Police Station, responded to the scene with officers and the investigation team.

Upon arrival, police found the suspect, 47 year old monk, Jaruek, hiding in room number 1. He surrendered the firearm used in the incident, a .38 calibre pistol loaded with six bullets. A search of his room uncovered an additional 14 rounds of .38 calibre ammunition, which was seized as evidence.

Inside the temple’s bathroom, the body of 36 year old monk, Niwat, was found. He was wearing traditional robes and had been shot in the neck, right arm, and chest, resulting in four bullet wounds. Four spent .38 calibre cartridge casings and one bullet were found at the scene near his body.

Initial investigations revealed that the motive behind the shooting stemmed from ongoing harassment by the victim towards the suspect, as they both resided in the same temple.

Today, June 29, the victim entered the bathroom without locking the door and played loud music on his mobile phone, which allegedly provoked Jaruek to shoot him. After the shooting, Jaruek reloaded his weapon with six new bullets before hiding in his room. He was eventually apprehended by the police.

Jaruek was charged and handed over to the investigators for further legal proceedings.

