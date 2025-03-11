Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water

Nearly 30 foreign holidaymakers found themselves in deep trouble when their speedboat began taking on water en route from Koh Lipe to Phuket. The drama unfolded near Koh Poda Nok, just off the Krabi coast, as powerful waves battered the vessel, causing a leak.

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park sprang into action, sending out a park patrol boat alongside the Nanthicha 333 speedboat to rescue the stranded holidaymakers.

The 28 tourists, whose nationalities remain undisclosed, had embarked on their journey aboard the Siriwan Marine 5 speedboat, only for it to falter spectacularly.

According to the national park, the boat’s underbelly suffered damage from the relentless waves, making it impossible for the skipper to steer towards Koh Phi Phi as water gushed into the craft, reported Bangkok Post

Fortunately, all tourists were safely whisked away to the beautiful shores of Maya Bay yesterday, March 10, where they awaited a replacement boat to deliver them to their original destination.

Earlier this year, disaster was narrowly avoided today when a catamaran, carrying 38 foreign tourists, capsized off the coast of Phuket, igniting a frantic rescue operation.

At approximately 1pm on January 13, the Emiray 888 catamaran found itself in peril as water began seeping in, sinking the vessel 1.6 nautical miles north of Racha Island.

The ill-fated excursion, setting sail from Chalong Pier in Phuket’s Mueang district, quickly turned from a day trip to Racha Island into a maritime emergency. Onboard were 33 Chinese tourists, two tour guides, and three crew members.

Demonstrating swift action, the regional rescue centre orchestrated a successful operation, dispatching officials and neighbouring patrol boats to the scene. Speedboats and tour vessels from nearby companies rushed in heroically, ensuring that everyone was safely plucked from the sinking ship. Fortunately, all tourists were wearing life jackets, guaranteeing their safety in the watery drama.