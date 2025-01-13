Catamaran catastrophe avoided: Foreign tourists saved off Phuket

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

Disaster was narrowly averted today as a catamaran carrying 38 foreign tourists capsized off the coast of Phuket, prompting a panicked scramble before nearby speedboats rushed to the rescue.

At around 1pm today, January 13, the catamaran Emiray 888 found itself in deep trouble. As it set sail from Chalong Pier in Phuket’s Mueang district for a day trip to Racha Island, water began seeping in, causing the vessel to slowly sink 1.6 nautical miles north of Racha Island.

Aboard were 33 Chinese tourists, two tour guides, and three crew members.

Responding swiftly, the regional rescue centre coordinated a successful rescue mission with officials and nearby patrol boats. Speedboats and tour boats from neighbouring companies responded heroically, managing to save everyone on board. Thankfully, all the tourists were wearing life jackets at the time, ensuring their safety.

Meanwhile, the Tourist Police wasted no time, collaborating with the Port Authority and other relevant agencies to offer the necessary support to affected tourists. Amarin TV reported that a dedicated task force with volunteer interpreters was assembled at Chalong Pier to assist and reassure the rescued tourists.

Investigations are now underway into the legitimacy of the tour company and guides, with police also liaising with the Chinese Consulate to keep them informed about the incident. Amidst the chaos, this successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the swift, coordinated response of those involved.

Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

In December last year three men in Phuket weren’t so fortunate as they died in an untimely, tragic accident as they set out on a borrowed boat on a leisurely paddle in a local pond while visiting relatives. Holiday spirits were cut short as their boat capsized, leading to the drowning of two men while the third managed to swim ashore, exhausted.

At approximately 6pm on December 22, police in Kathu, Phuket, received reports of a drowning in the pond located in Soi Bo Pla Tak Daet, Moo 1, Kathu subdistrict. Police officers, along with a rescue team from the Kusoldharm Foundation, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

