Individuals and Phuket government pass on insurance for building collapse victims | The Thaiger

On November 29, at the Phuket Provincial Hall, Phuket Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat, was the host of a ceremony to formally pass on the reimbursement from insurance companies to the families of victims after the under-construction petrol station collapsed on workers, killing 7 and injuring 2, on November 21.

The Insurance Administration Organisation investigated the insurance of each victim to look for reimbursement for their loss “effectively and fairly” in order to help support the victims and their families.

The organisation found that three of the deceased made accident insurance through their debit cards. Kritsana Khanbut made insurance with three companies; Muang Thai Insurance for 200,000 baht, Chubb Samakkee Insurance for 100,000 baht and Thippaya Insurance for another 200,000 baht.

Meanwhile, both Nay Myo Win and Kay Thi Khang had insurance through Thippaya Insurance that covers 100,000 baht.The organisation cooperated with the insurance companies to compensate Kritsana for 500,000 baht while the other two victims are in the process of having their families being contacted.

All insurance companies insist that they are willing to pass on the compensation as soon as possible.

Also, the Social Security Office gave an amount of 840,000 baht for the deceased and 33,000 to assist with the funerals.The family of Kritsana said that they still don’t know how to continue their lives because the incident happened so fast and they still can’t make their minds of what to do next.

The Director of Insurance Administration Organisation, Sompong Pinpakdee, says that he feels very sorry for the loss of all victims and their families.

“Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, so make sure to make insurance and be careful when doing any kind of activity that could be harmful for life and assets. People should always check their insurance expiration dates and make insurances that cover all kinds of incidents as well as life insurance which will allow the insurance system to help manage the risk and compensate the loss effectively.”

