German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor | The Thaiger

Bangkok
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
PHOTO: The Nation
Police were called to a condominium block on Sukhumvit Soi 79, Phra Khanong, following a report that man had fallen from the 27th floor last night (Friday).
They were joined at the scene by emergency responders and volunteer rescue workers and a medical examiner from Chulalongkorn Hospital. They arrived to find the body of a caucasian male, approximately 180 centimetres tall, dressed in a purple T-shirt and black shorts, laying dead on the ground.
The deceased man was 49 year old Roland Helmut Cunz from Germany. Witnesses said they saw him falling from the 27th floor of the condo. The body of the deceased man was later sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy.
Police have been checking CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to determine more details about the sequence of events leading to the man’s fall from the condominium’s balcony.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
PHOTO: TakeMeTour
Bangkok, despite some recent tourist number woes, continues to be ranked near the top in most world travel indices. Now Bangkok has been ranked first in the Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI) for international overnight visitors for the fourth straight year. And the sixth time in the past decade.
Thailand is the only country in this year’s GDCI with three cities in the global top 20 (Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya) and two cities in the global top 10 for spending by international overnight visitors (Bangkok and Phuket).
The GDCI 2019 ranks 200 cities is based on Mastercard’s analysis of visitor numbers and spending in 2018.
International overnight visitors spent more than US$20 billion in Bangkok, a 15% increase from 2017, while in Phuket they spent more than $12 billion, a 9% increase, according to Mastercard.
Hat Yai had the highest increase with growth of over 19%, mostly from Malaysian visitors.
China was Thailand’s biggest market, though some of the kingdom’s famous holiday destinations, particularly the islands, saw an increase in visitors from Europe and Japan.
Visitors from Germany topped island destinations such as Phangnga (25.1%), Koh Samui (17.1%), Koh Tao (11.4%) and Koh Chang (11.3%), and Japanese visitors accounted for 25.5% of arrivals in Ayutthaya, the nation’s ancient capital, an increase of 1.7% from 2017, according to Mastercard.
Koh Phangan joined the top 100 for Asia-Pacific at 96 surpassing island locations like Koh Chang (139), Koh Tao (130), Boracay in the Philippines (129) and Lombok in Indonesia (110). Hat Yai (31) jumped 27 places in 2018.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
Bangkok
Bangkok’s ‘golden era’ according to expats
PHOTO: packthailand.com
When did Bangkok have its golden era? Of course it depends on when you were visiting, how long and where you stayed, and what you were doing at the time. But the city has certainly had some eras in the past that people nostalgically whimsically recall as special. Here’s a few of the responses about when Bangkok rally hit its straps, when we asked people on The Thaiger Facebook page.
Everyone falls into the trap of remembering the ‘good old days’ but was there a time when Bangkok really did have a golden era?
‘Simone’ said… “Late 80’s and the beginning of the 90’s, when the highest building was the Dusit Thani and the first disco was The Palace. You could just put a Motorola phone on a table at The Bubble and all girls were yours while the DJ was playing ‘One night in Bangkok’. You can write a book about those times.”
Another writer ‘Retire’ thought the golden era was a few decades earlier.
“I think Bangkok really came to life in the 60s when it started developing it’s own pop culture style in clothing, furniture, music and cinema. It sort of regressed into a bad version of everything western later or. But there was a bright, glimmering decade when Bangkok was the hip Asian city.”
‘Helmer’ and his wife were posted to Thailand as for a large foreign company in the late 50s.
“When I first visited Thailand in the late 1950s I would stand out and people would stop me in the street to take a photo with me. It was very ‘Thai’ then and very few people had any English skills at all. It was a very difficult place to live as a foreigner at that stage and things slowly improved during the 60s until we had to leave in 1969. There was no high-rise in those days and shopping was all at local markets. The only cars driving around those days were all imported and they had just started filling in the old klongs to make new roads.”
‘Malcolm’ thought the best places in Bangkok were out of the city.
“I think the late 80s in the tourist areas, then people discovered the real Thailand outside of these areas, some places are improving to this day but still not too touristy best to keep them a secret!”
‘Ray’ forecast posts from expats who would hang around the bar-girl scene at the time…
“Stand by for claims that “Thailand was so much better” when a bar girl would gush with gratitude and do cartwheels after receiving a 10 baht tip for fetching beers all afternoon and wiping down your fat, pock-marked back with an ice-cold towel.”
‘Glenda’ puts the golden era firmly in the 1970s.
“The 70’s, when we were posted there was magic. No big skyscrapers, one department store on Silom road and good shopping at small family shops. A couple of supermarkets and a great day out at what was then the weekend markets. We still visit but not what it used to be.”
‘Alicia’ first came to Bangkok in the early 2000s and recalls it as being an optimistic time for the city.
“They’d just opened the Skytrain (BTS) and the city was in its early phase of changing from ‘just another Asian city’ into a modern metropolis. I was teaching at the time, King Bhumibol was still making appearances at functions and the tourists were really starting to arrive in the millions, rather than in the thousands. Businesses seemed to be booming around that time and everything seemed happy and prosperous. It was the best five years of my life. Returning in 2017 it was a completely different city and appeared to carry the burden of a big city.”
‘Gordon’ was much more philosophical about the question…
“The “Golden Era” is relative to the age, gender, race, sexual orientation, income, social status, nationality and experience of the individual person. Hence, the Golden Era simultaneously occurs at all times past and present, and at no time ever.”
Bangkok
Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest”
PHOTO: khaosod.com
13 million baht was stolen from a grandmother’s bank account by a bank employee. The bank has now returned 10 million baht and told her that if she wants the rest she’ll have to sue for it. The Thai language story didn’t announce the name or location of the bank although The Thaiger has ascertained it is in Bangkok.
83 years old Arunporn Wangsantiporn, owner of Krungthai Audio Company and Ratchapol Sirisakorn, the leader of a group that fights for justice, headed straight to the Crime Suppression Division yesterday demanding justice.
Arunporn claimes that a bank employee stole 13,550,000 baht from her bank account. The victim stated that she has been a customer at the bank since she was a young girl. Her income comes from teaching Chinese, investing in the stock market, and from her audio company.
The bank treated her as a VIP and offered her personalised services every time she visited. For the past few years the bank employee assigned to her earned the victim’s trust and even visited the grandmother at home with gifts.
Then between 2015-2017, the girl asked her to open 3 new bank accounts at another branch. The girl then transferred to work at another branch of the same bank. She approached the victim stating there was a new bank account with a high interest rate of 5.5%. The victim trusted her and opened 8 more bank accounts with savings totalling 13,550,000 baht. She gave the girl the money in cash at the Thaksin Branch.
One day she received a call from the bank manager telling her that someone dropped her bankbook at the bank. She got her child to check, as she had all the bankbooks at home, only to find out (surprise) that there have never been any deposits into any of the accounts.
The bank then told her in March 2018 that the girl had stolen money from up to 5 other customers and was currently in jail. The bank explained they were willing to return 10,075,629 baht but the remaining 3,474,372 baht “does not match up to the information that they have”, so they wouldn’t return the full amount.
“If the victim wants it back then she will have to sue.”
The victim told the media that she is not able to sue because the case is currently being investigated where the signatures are being checked to see if they were forged.
Now it’s been a full year and the case has gone cold, so she decided to approach the CSD to follow up the case.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
