Huge potential for electric car industry in Thailand | The Thaiger

Huge potential for electric car industry in Thailand
Have you considered getting an electric car yet? What’s your impediment? Cost? Selection? Too ‘out there’ for you at this stage?
Electric cars (EVs) are yet to go mainstream in Thailand as yet. But there is little doubt the popularity of locally built and imported EVs will rise over the next few years. There will be more choice, the cars will become more affordable, travel further on a charge, and there will be more convenient and numerous refuelling stations around the country.
There’s certainly now general consensus among international motorists that it’s time to move to eco-friendly alternatives as the best long-term solution to vehicle-produced air pollution from fossil fuels. Up to now the costs of the electric alternatives have been high, ownership seen as a ‘statement’ rather than as ‘just a car’, and the lack of refuelling stations making owning an electric vehicle more problematic.
It’s certainly not about performance anymore with many new electric cars now making their petrol cousins look like grandma’s Sunday drive in the old Volvo (with apologies to Volvo drivers of the past. But… really…).
But, so far, Thai motorists haven’t embraced EVs. Certainly many are waiting for more availability of infrastructure to support EV, such as recharging stations. The price is still higher than an equivalent petrol or diesel model and the selection has been limited. There’s also been a lot of new ‘hybrid’ models – part electric, part conventional engine – that are confusing the buyers who don’t yet have a clear understanding of what an EV is and what a hybrid is, how they work and the various versions offered by car-makers.
Whilst many of the hybrid versions are offered as part of a current model line-up, the full EVs are usually a stand-alone design.
PHOTO: Toyota hybrid C-HS model, built in Thailand
There’s also the old perception that they don’t have any performance, don’t go far between charges, the batteries need replacing every few years and they will be difficult to resell. In all cases there have been huge technical and infrastructure advances making the claims mostly redundant.
A survey last year by Frost & Sullivan suggested that 37% of Asians are currently interested in owning an EV, with those in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia having the highest purchasing power and interest in upgrading. The reasons behind their motivation to purchase EVs included the environment, safety, convenience and financial readiness.
Locally, the Thai government has supported the industry by introducing incentives for automakers to turn green and encouraging petrol companies to invest in EV and rechargeable technology. This year there has also been a number of automakers seeking the Thai Board of Investment approval with the incentives to produce EVs in Thailand.
Currently, only around 120,000 passenger EV cars are running on Thai roads, representing only tiny 1.2% of the total passenger cars. The Thai government plans to increase the number of EVs to rise to 1.2 million units by 2036, which would help cut energy consumption by 30% compared to 2010, according to the energy conservation plan.
Over the next ten years Thailand is expected to have 690 recharging stations nationwide, that compares to around 25,000 petrol\gas stations around the Kingdom now. It is also envisaged that some of the petro-chemical companies will take up the bigger challenge and start offering EV charging stations at their current facilities.
In the next five years, industry analysts forecast that the EV market share has a potential to increase to one-fourth, or 240,000 units, of the total car sales nationwide. The eco-hybrid cars and mild-hybrid vehicles are likely to accelerate the transition to full EVs in the early stages.
Kasikorn Research predicts that when the EV production is approaching its full capacity in 2023, at least 260,000 units of EV batteries will be rolled out to serve the demands in Thailand. Also, there is a possibility that EV battery companies will use Thailand as a base for exports.
So Thailand is emerging as a regional base for EV batteries for export to countries such as Japan and ASEAN. Kasikorn Research forecasts that in 2023, Thailand will produce at least 170,000 EV batteries for export.
The production of EVs will also accelerate the opportunity for the producers of power inverters and on-board chargers which are EV parts. Some of international companies have begun investing in Thailand to sell these EV components to other countries too.
The downside is that the makers of conventional combustion engines, cars and vehicles will start to see a drop in demand, an industry that has heavily invested in Thailand in recent decades. Last year the largest export market for Thailand was still cars.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Full EV, the Nissan LEAF
Ban on used car imports comes into force in December
PHOTO: Roni Motors Thailand
“After December 10, all used vehicles imported for personal use will be confiscated and destroyed immediately.”
Keerati Ratchano, the director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, says his department is gearing up for a ban on importing used cars to Thailand, to be introduced by the Commerce Ministry in December. The ban was first announced in July and will come into force on December 10 with the aim of “reducing air pollution and improving road safety”. Minister Keerati points out that there will be implications for anyone attempting to import a used car for personal use.
“After December 10, all used vehicles imported for personal use will be confiscated and destroyed immediately. There will be no auction of confiscated cars like in the past, and the owners will be fined a sum five times the imported value.”
The Nation reports that an exception will be made for specialised vehicles that have been donated to non-profit organisations or government and state enterprises. These could include cranes, tractors, ambulances or fire trucks.
The ban also only applies to the importation of used cars for personal use. Other used vehicles, such as diplomatic vehicles, prototype vehicles for research and testing, vehicles to be modified for export, vehicles for museum display, and military vehicles, will not be affected. But Minister Keerati insists import regulations must still be strictly followed.
He also warns anyone thinking of importing a used car before December 10 to forget it, explaining that as it takes his department about 25 days to approve such applications, “the ban will be in place by the time they get round to seeing any applications lodged now.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
PHOTO: Cook’s Illustrated
Thailand’s Excise Department and Public Health Ministry is considering a levy on salty foods in an attempt to tackle the sodium-rich diets of Thai citizens, and the health consequences.
The director general of the Excise Department, Patchara Anuntasilpa says the tax would be calculated based on the amount of salt in a product, with the proposal being sent to Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana by the end of 2019.
Fish sauce is a liquid condiment made from fish or krill that have been coated in salt and fermented for up to two years. It is used as a staple seasoning in East Asian cuisine and Southeast Asian cuisine, particularly south east Asia and Taiwan. Following widespread recognition of its ability to impart a savoury umami flavor to dishes, it has been embraced globally by chefs and home cooks.
“If the tax is approved, we will allow entrepreneurs one or two years to reduce the salt content and launch a less-salty version of their product.”
The World Health Organisation and the UN both recommend taxing foods with a high salt content, saying increased sodium intake leads to high blood pressure, cancer and kidney and heart disease.
The Nation reports however, that while the proposal is to levy the tax on frozen and canned foods, along with processed items such as instant noodles, seasoning such as fish sauce and snacks like potato chips would be excluded.
The Federation of Thai Industries has pledged to cooperate with the government’s effort to improve the health of Thailand’s citizens, but its head Wisit Limluecha says he is not in favour of taxing popular seasonings, snacks, frozen or instant foods.
“Research has found that these foods represent only 20% of what we eat each day, and everyone has different eating habits, so the better solution would be to advise consumers on how to eat healthily.”
Wisit warns that the tax may damage the country’s competitiveness in the food sector both overseas and in Thailand, where imported products are easily available. He also voices concern that small businesses will suffer if unable to afford ingredient and packaging changes.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Airways says it won’t get into a price-war with other airlines
PHOTO: YouTube
National carrier Thai Airways says it won’t head down the ‘price-cutting’ route to be competitive in 2020. The struggling airline says, instead, they will focus on building a solid customer base and tap specific route segments.
Airline president Sumeth Damrongchaitham says the carrier will continue to recruit stronger marketing partners and estimated that the aviation industry would continue to experience intense competition next year.
“Thai Airways will continue with its transformation plan next year, which includes focusing on earning ancillary revenue, creating satisfactory customer experiences and effective human resource management.”
Thai Airways says they will continue to cooperate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to work on strategic marketing campaigns in order to boost in-bound tourism and increase national revenue.
“Currently several negative factors were impacting the aviation industry and affecting business operations, which had caused several airlines to cease operations. Airlines are incurring losses as a result of the world economic situation, the aggressive and intense competition, technological disruption and political unrest across the globe. THAI was also affected by the continually strengthening baht.”
Thai Airways, and its subsidiaries, reported a net loss of 4.680 billion baht for Q3, a total of over 11 billion baht for the year so far.
“Thai Airways has continued to implement cost cutting measures, such as postponement of unnecessary investments, work reprocessing to reduce expenditure and improve work quality, as well as reduction in employee benefits of management and staff.”
SOURCE: The Nation
