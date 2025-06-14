Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system

Bang Lamung plans motorbike taxi reforms, including driver registries and penalties

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
181 2 minutes read
Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system
Photo courtesy of Online Pattaya

To modernise and better serve the ever-growing number of tourists flocking to Pattaya, Bang Lamung district has unveiled major plans to overhaul its zoning regulations for entertainment venues and completely restructure the motorbike taxi system.

This ambitious initiative was announced at a meeting chaired by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon at the Takian Tia Municipal Office, attended by government leaders and key industry representatives.

“With Pattaya’s rapid growth, our outdated entertainment zoning laws—established over 20 years ago—are no longer fit for purpose,” said Patcharapat.

As the city’s tourist attractions expand beyond the iconic beaches and Walking Street, an increasing number of visitors are turning to nightlife spots and entertainment venues for their holiday relaxation. However, a significant issue has been the many venues operating in a legal grey area, unable to obtain official licenses due to restrictive zoning laws.

Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system | News by Thaiger

Currently, the legal entertainment zone in Pattaya is confined to a small area in Central Pattaya, running from Third Road to the Beach and from North Pattaya Road to Bali Hai Pier. As the city has grown, so too has the number of venues—particularly in Jomtien and Pratumnak—operating without the necessary licences, sparking debates within the local community.

In response, Bang Lamung officials are in talks with Chon Buri Province and the Department of Provincial Administration to explore the possibility of extending these zones, allowing more venues to become licensed.

Related Articles

“We are moving ahead with discussions to ensure these venues can operate legally and contribute to the economy,” added Patcharapat.

Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system | News by Thaiger

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for next week, where representatives from local police, the Pattaya City government, and the Nightlife Operators’ Association will evaluate the feasibility of this proposal. Experts from the Department of Provincial Administration will also be on hand to advise on nationwide zoning regulations.

As well as the entertainment zoning overhaul, Bang Lamung is also looking to improve tourism safety by revamping its motorbike taxi system. The district, which oversees nearly 1,000 motorbike taxi stands and 5,000 drivers, plans to update driver registries, enforce uniform standards, and introduce stricter penalties for unsafe practices, such as overcharging or failing to ensure passenger helmet use. The uniforms may even be redesigned to reflect local identity, complete with logos, driver names, and QR codes for better passenger identification, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system | News by Thaiger

The reforms will also extend to shared songthaew taxi services to boost efficiency and increase tourist confidence in public transport.

While these proposals are still in the works, no official timeline has been set for implementation.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

5 hours ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

5 hours ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

6 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

6 hours ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

6 hours ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

7 hours ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

8 hours ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

8 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

9 hours ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

9 hours ago
SAO collapse: Final suspect turns himself in for prosecution Bangkok News

SAO collapse: Final suspect turns himself in for prosecution

10 hours ago
Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system Pattaya News

Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system

10 hours ago
Indian man quizzed after bomb scare on Phuket flight Phuket News

Indian man quizzed after bomb scare on Phuket flight

11 hours ago
Let it rain: Heavy downpours to drench Thailand Thailand News

Let it rain: Heavy downpours to drench Thailand

11 hours ago
Thai singer shares connection to Air India crash survivor Thailand News

Thai singer shares connection to Air India crash survivor

1 day ago
Thai government backs new AI law to boost investment Business News

Thai government backs new AI law to boost investment

1 day ago
Presumed dead man found alive after week in mangrove mud Thailand News

Presumed dead man found alive after week in mangrove mud

1 day ago
Koh Tao: Between fact and fear, paradise, tragedy, and the search for clarity Thailand Travel

Koh Tao: Between fact and fear, paradise, tragedy, and the search for clarity

1 day ago
Flying truck wheel strikes car and injures doctor in Udon Thani Thailand News

Flying truck wheel strikes car and injures doctor in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Phuket pushes for gender equality with vibrant pride events Phuket News

Phuket pushes for gender equality with vibrant pride events

1 day ago
Major disruptions as Krungthai, GSB, SCB announce maintenance Business News

Major disruptions as Krungthai, GSB, SCB announce maintenance

1 day ago
How Thailand&#8217;s new traffic fines are playing out? Opinion

How Thailand’s new traffic fines are playing out?

1 day ago
Pattaya launches new emergency medical training initiative Pattaya News

Pattaya launches new emergency medical training initiative

1 day ago
2 fake police officers arrested for extorting Indian man of 5,000 baht Thailand News

2 fake police officers arrested for extorting Indian man of 5,000 baht

1 day ago
New compensation policy for wild elephant attacks in Thailand Thailand News

New compensation policy for wild elephant attacks in Thailand

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsPolitics NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
181 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x