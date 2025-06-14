Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system

To modernise and better serve the ever-growing number of tourists flocking to Pattaya, Bang Lamung district has unveiled major plans to overhaul its zoning regulations for entertainment venues and completely restructure the motorbike taxi system.

This ambitious initiative was announced at a meeting chaired by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon at the Takian Tia Municipal Office, attended by government leaders and key industry representatives.

“With Pattaya’s rapid growth, our outdated entertainment zoning laws—established over 20 years ago—are no longer fit for purpose,” said Patcharapat.

As the city’s tourist attractions expand beyond the iconic beaches and Walking Street, an increasing number of visitors are turning to nightlife spots and entertainment venues for their holiday relaxation. However, a significant issue has been the many venues operating in a legal grey area, unable to obtain official licenses due to restrictive zoning laws.

Currently, the legal entertainment zone in Pattaya is confined to a small area in Central Pattaya, running from Third Road to the Beach and from North Pattaya Road to Bali Hai Pier. As the city has grown, so too has the number of venues—particularly in Jomtien and Pratumnak—operating without the necessary licences, sparking debates within the local community.

In response, Bang Lamung officials are in talks with Chon Buri Province and the Department of Provincial Administration to explore the possibility of extending these zones, allowing more venues to become licensed.

“We are moving ahead with discussions to ensure these venues can operate legally and contribute to the economy,” added Patcharapat.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for next week, where representatives from local police, the Pattaya City government, and the Nightlife Operators’ Association will evaluate the feasibility of this proposal. Experts from the Department of Provincial Administration will also be on hand to advise on nationwide zoning regulations.

As well as the entertainment zoning overhaul, Bang Lamung is also looking to improve tourism safety by revamping its motorbike taxi system. The district, which oversees nearly 1,000 motorbike taxi stands and 5,000 drivers, plans to update driver registries, enforce uniform standards, and introduce stricter penalties for unsafe practices, such as overcharging or failing to ensure passenger helmet use. The uniforms may even be redesigned to reflect local identity, complete with logos, driver names, and QR codes for better passenger identification, reported The Pattaya News.

The reforms will also extend to shared songthaew taxi services to boost efficiency and increase tourist confidence in public transport.

While these proposals are still in the works, no official timeline has been set for implementation.