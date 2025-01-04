Heart-stopping error: Patient sent to the wrong hospital by volunteer

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:13, 04 January 2025| Updated: 11:13, 04 January 2025
184 1 minute read
Heart-stopping error: Patient sent to the wrong hospital by volunteer
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) is investigating a recent incident involving a red uniform volunteer who allegedly delayed critical heart treatment by transporting a patient to the wrong hospital. The issue arose after the patient’s relatives reported an emergency on December 28 through the 1669 hotline, expecting advanced ambulance care due to the severity of the situation.

However, a volunteer in a red uniform arrived, assessed the patient’s condition, and transported him to a different hospital than the one specified by the family. The patient’s relatives had indicated that their healthcare benefits were eligible at a hospital near Victory Monument and requested that the patient be taken to a nearby facility to use these benefits under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) programme. Despite this, the volunteer took the patient to a hospital in Thonglor, where it was determined that the patient was suffering from acute myocardial ischemia, a condition beyond the hospital’s treatment capability.

Advertisements

The patient then had to be transferred to the designated hospital for immediate surgery, a process that took approximately two hours. This delay resulted in the patient losing a crucial window for timely heart treatment, particularly vital in cases of acute myocardial ischemia, where rapid intervention is critical.

Air Vice Marshal Dr Achariya Phangma, Secretary-General of NIEM, ordered an investigation into the incident. This includes reviewing the actions of the individuals who transported the patient and the procedures for transferring emergency patients. NIEM stated that such incidents must not happen again, as they compromise the effectiveness of emergency medical services, reported KhaoSod.

Related news

In an official statement, NIEM emphasised the importance of strict adherence to operational protocols, prohibiting any unauthorised individuals from assisting in emergency medical situations. This is to prevent behaviours that may endanger the safety of both emergency operators and patients within the national emergency medical system.

“The situation cannot be left unchecked, as it jeopardises the integrity and safety of emergency medical operations.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder Central Thailand News

Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

31 minutes ago
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead Northern Thailand News

Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

59 minutes ago
Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station Crime News

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

1 hour ago
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video) Thailand News

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

1 hour ago
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre Crime News

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

2 hours ago
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested Crime News

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

2 hours ago
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

4 hours ago
Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop Bangkok News

Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop

4 hours ago
Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach Crime News

Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach

4 hours ago
Prachin Buri: Bull elephant successfully returned to natural habitat Central Thailand News

Prachin Buri: Bull elephant successfully returned to natural habitat

5 hours ago
Toppled tree: 9 tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident Crime News

Toppled tree: 9 tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident

5 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into Honda bike in Pattaya, 2 injured Crime News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into Honda bike in Pattaya, 2 injured

5 hours ago
Same-sex marriage to gain legal status in Thailand Bangkok News

Same-sex marriage to gain legal status in Thailand

6 hours ago
Bitterly cold weather persists in Thailand with heavy monsoons Thailand News

Bitterly cold weather persists in Thailand with heavy monsoons

6 hours ago
Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall Central Thailand News

Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

22 hours ago
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute Central Thailand News

Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

23 hours ago
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai Eastern Thailand News

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

23 hours ago
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection Phuket News

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

23 hours ago
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan Crime News

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

24 hours ago
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured Crime News

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

24 hours ago
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht Bangkok News

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

1 day ago
Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video) Crime News

Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

1 day ago
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province Crime News

Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

1 day ago
Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze Crime News

Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze

1 day ago
Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes Central Thailand News

Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes

1 day ago
HealthThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

Published: 14:12, 04 January 2025
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video)

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

Published: 13:59, 04 January 2025
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

Published: 13:34, 04 January 2025
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

Published: 13:14, 04 January 2025