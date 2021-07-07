Connect with us

Phuket

Officials: Don’t believe viral video, Phuket bridge checking all entries

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Despite a video showing otherwise, Phuket's governor says the bridge checkpoint is strictly enforced.

When the Phuket Sandbox launched, restrictions to enter the island by land were tightened to match, requiring any overland traveller to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival or be denied entry. Authorities are once again reinforcing that messaging after a video has gone viral appearing to show vehicles passing freely through the Phuket bridge checkpoint without any inspection.

The video posted to social media on July 2 is 2 minutes and 15 seconds and narrated by a man saying he’s seen 6 trucks and a motorbike pass without stopping while he was filming. He supposes that the Phuket Sandbox will fail since the lack of actual inspections will allow more infections of the more contagious Delta variant to easily enter and spread in Phuket.

Authorities have fired back that the video is fake and should be ignored, even going as far as to say some locals are offering rewards for the identity of the man in the video for spreading disinformation. The Public Relations Department of Phuket put out a statement on Monday stating that the information in the bridge crossing videos is false and should not be shared or believed.

“To those who have watched the video, please do not believe or share it. It is false information which means to damage the image of Phuket.”

However The Thaiger has been contacted by numerous people in the past 6 weeks claiming that they have passed through the Tha Chatchai checkpoint without being stopped or checked.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew stands behind the strictness of the Phuket Checkpoint, assuring people that everyone crossing the bridge onto Phuket will be checked. The option before the sandbox of entering untested and quarantining 14 days is no longer available. Not quite as strict as international flights, where both a negative Covid-19 test and full vaccination are required, land crossings require either vaccination confirmation or a negative Covid-19 test from within the last 72 hours, Narong says.

“From July 1, Phuket government [officers] have checked people who cross the bridge and come through Phuket Check Point as strictly as the checking at the airport. If arrivals have not been vaccinated or tested before coming, we will not allow them entry to the island, as we need to control the number of infected cases [sic]. So, arrivals may face an inconvenience, but it is necessary [for them] to be checked.

Officials seem to be repeatedly reiterating the point as confusion seems to swirl, with that viral video and other stories online claiming to be trapped in Phang Nga, unable to return. The government keeps trying to hammer home the message though – get vaccinated or get tested and then you can return.

Incoming domestic flights have been following the same restriction since the first, and Governor Narong has further instructed the Chief of the Phuket Land Transportation Office to arrange with buses coming from around the country to check their Phuket-bound customers for a Covid-19 vaccination or negative test before allowing them onto the bus to avoid people being loaded off the bus and denied entry at the bridge checkpoint into Phuket.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Soidog
2021-07-07 17:40
Oh ok. I won’t believe what I see on a video and believe what you tell me to believe instead. Only one problem with that. I wasn’t educated in a Thai Government school and so I learned how to question…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)53 mins ago

Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Product Reviews2 hours ago

Top 8 wireless headphones to buy in 2021
Product Reviews3 hours ago

Bluetooth speakers you must buy in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket governor orders investigation into complaints of taxi drivers overcharging
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Sandboxer infected, record community Covid cases, new Boss probe | July 7
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Vaccine Update: With limited doses, Thai government focuses on “at-risk” groups
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 hotels in Udon starting from $20
Phuket4 hours ago

Officials: Don’t believe viral video, Phuket bridge checking all entries
Thailand5 hours ago

Daily new Covid-19 cases could double in the next 2 weeks – CCSA
Hua Hin5 hours ago

Hua Hin joins growing list of bar workers demanding aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 6,519 new cases; provincial totals
Tourism7 hours ago

3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox over 2000 arrivals; 1 Covid-19 infection
Bangkok8 hours ago

Bangkok doctor in critical condition after being stabbed by patient, blood donations needed
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket “Sandbox” traveller infected with Covid-19, tour group now in quarantine
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending