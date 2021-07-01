Phuket police to patrol bridges for Covid carriers

Police in Phuket have been ordered to patrol the bridges to be on the lookout for anyone not adhering to Covid protection measures.

However, it is not just the police that will be monitoring the bridges, soldiers and navy personnel will also monitor the bridges.

The news came at a general assembly earlier this week. Region 8 Police Commander Kitrat Panpetch gave the message. Kitrat says that the Tha Chatchai checkpoint will be a crucial screening point for tourists going to and fro the island under the Phuket Sandbox conditions.

He added that anyone who did not “satisfy the requirements” would not be “granted passaged” either into or off the island.

Kitrat says Phuket must greet tourists safely without fear of Covid spreading. He says that Phuket is a “model province” for about 10 other provinces that look to open for tourists on October 1. He added that any “travelers” (non-Thai) who are trying to leave Phuket after spending 14 days on the island have to provide evidence to authorities proving they have not been infected.

However, kitrat clarified that different rules applied for Thai citizens:

“If it’s a Thai national, we just check that they have been vaccinated with the full dose of each vaccine or have a test certificate proving that they are not infected. We also make sure they have the Mor Chana application installed [on their phones] and have registered their travel details through the www.gophuget.com website. Upon arrival, they show this evidence to the staff, and they will be allowed to enter”.

He urged would be travellers to “study the conditions and rules” that the Phuket government has “clearly” stipulated.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates