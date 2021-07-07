Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccine Update: With limited doses, Thai government focuses on “at-risk” groups
With limited doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, along with the rapid spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant, the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign will first focus on using those doses to inculcate “at-risk” groups, starting with those in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave.
This month’s order of AstraZeneca vaccine doses was cut in half from 10 million to 5 to 6 million, which is under the target set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The AstraZeneca vaccine is being produced locally by Siam Bioscience, which is wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Crown Property Bureau. The Thai manufacturing plant is planned to be the distribution hub for Southeast Asia, but last month, several countries reported delays in deliveries, said to be due to production problems.
The vaccine campaign is now focusing primarily on those most at risk of infection, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English.
“Within this month of July, AstraZeneca will deliver 5 to 6 million doses of vaccines, which will not meet our current demand and target. Therefore, the CCSA is planning to resolve this issue by administering most of the 5 to 6 million doses of AstraZeneca to the priority risk groups first.”
Expats are included in the Thai government’s vaccination campaign. Foreigners in Bangkok who are 60 years old or older, or who have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk of a severe infection, can pre-register for a Covid-19 vaccine. For more information, go to ThailandIntervac.com.
Health officials plan to inoculate the vulnerable groups in Bangkok within this month and more vaccines will be allocated to the general public by August, Pensom says, adding that some appointments might be delayed. Additional Sinovac vaccines have been procured to help meet the target of 10 million doses administered per month, she says.
Other vaccine updates…
Yesterday, the Thai Cabinet approved the procurement of an additional 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine including 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is planned to be delivered to Thailand in the fourth quarter of the year while the additional Sinovac doses will arrive in the next 2 months. The vaccines will be administered to the public, free of charge.
The Cabinet also approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to be offered at private hospitals as an alternative, paid option for the public. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is negotiating with the company on behalf of the private hospitals.
The CCSA is also in the process of procuring vaccine doses from other manufacturers, Pensom says.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Top 8 wireless headphones to buy in 2021
Bluetooth speakers you must buy in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket governor orders investigation into complaints of taxi drivers overcharging
Thailand News Today | Sandboxer infected, record community Covid cases, new Boss probe | July 7
Vaccine Update: With limited doses, Thai government focuses on “at-risk” groups
Top 5 hotels in Udon starting from $20
Officials: Don’t believe viral video, Phuket bridge checking all entries
Daily new Covid-19 cases could double in the next 2 weeks – CCSA
Hua Hin joins growing list of bar workers demanding aid
Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 6,519 new cases; provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Phuket Sandbox over 2000 arrivals; 1 Covid-19 infection
Bangkok doctor in critical condition after being stabbed by patient, blood donations needed
Phuket “Sandbox” traveller infected with Covid-19, tour group now in quarantine
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Man and underage girlfriend arrested for allegedly stealing from government office to bankroll girlfriend’s birthday party
South Korea lifts quarantine for some travellers who are vaccinated
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Phuket reopens but botched preparation limits travellers
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
- Crime1 day ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Phuket7 hours ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Recent comments: