Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vaccine Update: With limited doses, Thai government focuses on “at-risk” groups

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

With limited doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, along with the rapid spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant, the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign will first focus on using those doses to inculcate “at-risk” groups, starting with those in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave.

This month’s order of AstraZeneca vaccine doses was cut in half from 10 million to 5 to 6 million, which is under the target set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The AstraZeneca vaccine is being produced locally by Siam Bioscience, which is wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Crown Property Bureau. The Thai manufacturing plant is planned to be the distribution hub for Southeast Asia, but last month, several countries reported delays in deliveries, said to be due to production problems.

The vaccine campaign is now focusing primarily on those most at risk of infection, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English.

“Within this month of July, AstraZeneca will deliver 5 to 6 million doses of vaccines, which will not meet our current demand and target. Therefore, the CCSA is planning to resolve this issue by administering most of the 5 to 6 million doses of AstraZeneca to the priority risk groups first.”

Expats are included in the Thai government’s vaccination campaign. Foreigners in Bangkok who are 60 years old or older, or who have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk of a severe infection, can pre-register for a Covid-19 vaccine. For more information, go to ThailandIntervac.com.

Health officials plan to inoculate the vulnerable groups in Bangkok within this month and more vaccines will be allocated to the general public by August, Pensom says, adding that some appointments might be delayed. Additional Sinovac vaccines have been procured to help meet the target of 10 million doses administered per month, she says.

Other vaccine updates…

Yesterday, the Thai Cabinet approved the procurement of an additional 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine including 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is planned to be delivered to Thailand in the fourth quarter of the year while the additional Sinovac doses will arrive in the next 2 months. The vaccines will be administered to the public, free of charge.

The Cabinet also approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to be offered at private hospitals as an alternative, paid option for the public. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is negotiating with the company on behalf of the private hospitals.

The CCSA is also in the process of procuring vaccine doses from other manufacturers, Pensom says.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-07-07 19:27
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign will first focus on using those doses to inculcate “at-risk” groups, Innoculate would be nice - but under the circumstances I suppose inculcate is about as close as we'll get.…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)53 mins ago

Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Product Reviews2 hours ago

Top 8 wireless headphones to buy in 2021
Product Reviews3 hours ago

Bluetooth speakers you must buy in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket governor orders investigation into complaints of taxi drivers overcharging
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Sandboxer infected, record community Covid cases, new Boss probe | July 7
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Vaccine Update: With limited doses, Thai government focuses on “at-risk” groups
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 hotels in Udon starting from $20
Phuket4 hours ago

Officials: Don’t believe viral video, Phuket bridge checking all entries
Thailand5 hours ago

Daily new Covid-19 cases could double in the next 2 weeks – CCSA
Hua Hin5 hours ago

Hua Hin joins growing list of bar workers demanding aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 6,519 new cases; provincial totals
Tourism7 hours ago

3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox over 2000 arrivals; 1 Covid-19 infection
Bangkok8 hours ago

Bangkok doctor in critical condition after being stabbed by patient, blood donations needed
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket “Sandbox” traveller infected with Covid-19, tour group now in quarantine
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending