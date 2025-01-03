Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 15:05, 03 January 2025| Updated: 15:08, 03 January 2025
733 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A viral video showed two foreign men attacking a Thai taxi driver outside a supermarket in Phuket, allegedly over a fare dispute.

Several Facebook news pages in Phuket shared the video of the physical assault today, December 3. In the video, one of the two foreign men, both wearing white T-shirts, is seen kicking the taxi driver, who was standing next to his red-and-yellow taxi.

The two foreigners immediately walked away from the scene after the attack but continued to complain to the driver in their native language. The driver was heard speaking with witnesses at the scene…

“They refused to pay the fare. They gave me only 50 baht.”

Witnesses and a person who recorded the video suggested the taxi driver report the matter to the police. They also expressed their disapproval of the foreigners’ violent actions.

The news Facebook page, Phuket Hotnews, reported that the incident occurred outside a supermarket on Thep Kasattri Road in the Thalang district of Phuket. The news agency then questioned officers at Thalang Police Station for further details.

Foreigners attacked Thai taxi driver over fare dispute
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

According to the police, the taxi driver did not file a complaint with them initially, but they summoned him to the station for questioning after the video circulated on Thai social media.

The taxi driver told police that the two foreigners had booked his service through the Bolt app. They travelled from Patong to their accommodation in Thalang, with the fare being 570 baht.

However, the two foreigners had only 200 baht in cash and requested to pay the remainder in foreign currency. The taxi driver refused the foreign cash, and the foreigners asked him to take them to a supermarket for a currency exchange, to which the taxi driver agreed.

Two foreigners kick Thai taxi driver in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

After the exchange, the driver requested an additional 200 baht for the trip to the supermarket. The foreigners refused to pay and argued with the driver before the physical assault occurred. The driver insisted that he would not take any legal action against the two foreigners.

Following the release of further details, opinions among Thai netizens were divided. Some urged the taxi driver to take legal action against the foreigners, while others sided with the foreigners, suggesting that the driver might not have informed them about the additional fare for the supermarket trip.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

