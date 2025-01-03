Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Officers are on the hunt for an imposter posing as a police officer who has been searching through citizens’ bags. The police chief of Khun Han district, Sisaket province, has confirmed that the suspect is not affiliated with the local police force and efforts are underway to apprehend the fake cop and bring him to justice.

The incident came to light after a popular social media page, Jay Moi V+, posted a message with images and video, describing a suspicious encounter. A local man, 20 year old Chaiwat Saiboa, recounted his experience of being approached by a man dressed as a street vendor selling roti, who then searched his bag without permission.

Chaiwat described how, after attending a new year’s party in Khun Han district, he stopped by a convenience store in the early hours of yesterday morning, January 2. The area was quiet, with only the vendor present outside the store. As Chaiwat exited the store, the vendor took the opportunity to rummage through a bag hanging on his motorcycle.

When questioned, the vendor claimed he had seen the bag often and wanted to inspect it, suggesting he was performing some form of law enforcement duty. Chaiwat noted the man’s poor grasp of Thai, which raised suspicions about his identity.

“If it hadn’t been me but a woman, who knows what could have happened? From his appearance and language, he didn’t seem to be Thai at all.”

Police Colonel Phrith Boonpok, head of the Khun Han Police Station, assured the public that the suspect was not part of their force. He has ordered a thorough investigation and a search for the individual, promising that if any wrongdoing is confirmed, the culprit will face full legal consequences.

“We urge the public to report any similar incidents to the police immediately. Genuine officers will always identify themselves, state their unit clearly, and carry a police ID. Moreover, all police personnel have a distinct short hairstyle.”

Chaiwat’s encounter serves as a warning for potential risks when travelling late at night. He advised people to stay vigilant and suggested that minors should be accompanied by adults to prevent any possible loss or damage to valuables during such encounters.

As the search for the imposter continued, police emphasised the importance of public awareness and caution. The police department has reiterated the need for vigilance and encouraged citizens to report any suspicious individuals posing as law enforcement, reported KhaoSod.