Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:35, 03 January 2025| Updated: 14:35, 03 January 2025
172 2 minutes read
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Officers are on the hunt for an imposter posing as a police officer who has been searching through citizens’ bags. The police chief of Khun Han district, Sisaket province, has confirmed that the suspect is not affiliated with the local police force and efforts are underway to apprehend the fake cop and bring him to justice.

The incident came to light after a popular social media page, Jay Moi V+, posted a message with images and video, describing a suspicious encounter. A local man, 20 year old Chaiwat Saiboa, recounted his experience of being approached by a man dressed as a street vendor selling roti, who then searched his bag without permission.

Advertisements

Chaiwat described how, after attending a new year’s party in Khun Han district, he stopped by a convenience store in the early hours of yesterday morning, January 2. The area was quiet, with only the vendor present outside the store. As Chaiwat exited the store, the vendor took the opportunity to rummage through a bag hanging on his motorcycle.

When questioned, the vendor claimed he had seen the bag often and wanted to inspect it, suggesting he was performing some form of law enforcement duty. Chaiwat noted the man’s poor grasp of Thai, which raised suspicions about his identity.

Related news

“If it hadn’t been me but a woman, who knows what could have happened? From his appearance and language, he didn’t seem to be Thai at all.”

Police Colonel Phrith Boonpok, head of the Khun Han Police Station, assured the public that the suspect was not part of their force. He has ordered a thorough investigation and a search for the individual, promising that if any wrongdoing is confirmed, the culprit will face full legal consequences.

“We urge the public to report any similar incidents to the police immediately. Genuine officers will always identify themselves, state their unit clearly, and carry a police ID. Moreover, all police personnel have a distinct short hairstyle.”

Advertisements
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Chaiwat’s encounter serves as a warning for potential risks when travelling late at night. He advised people to stay vigilant and suggested that minors should be accompanied by adults to prevent any possible loss or damage to valuables during such encounters.

As the search for the imposter continued, police emphasised the importance of public awareness and caution. The police department has reiterated the need for vigilance and encouraged citizens to report any suspicious individuals posing as law enforcement, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall Central Thailand News

Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

8 hours ago
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute Central Thailand News

Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

8 hours ago
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai Eastern Thailand News

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

8 hours ago
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection Phuket News

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

9 hours ago
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan Crime News

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

9 hours ago
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured Crime News

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

9 hours ago
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht Bangkok News

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

10 hours ago
Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video) Crime News

Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

10 hours ago
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province Crime News

Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

10 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze Crime News

Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze

10 hours ago
Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes Central Thailand News

Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes

11 hours ago
Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge Crime News

Chon Buri man found dead in rental room after herbal booze binge

11 hours ago
Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall South Thailand News

Lottery luck: Surat Thani woman nets 30 million baht windfall

12 hours ago
Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy Thailand News

Thai man prevents disaster after dog mistakes bomb for toy

12 hours ago
Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand Thailand News

Freezing cold: TMD warns as temperatures dip across Thailand

13 hours ago
7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins Road deaths

7 killed in Surat Thani pickup accident including 2 year old twins

13 hours ago
Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel Crime News

Pattaya: 3 injured as blanket gets caught in motorbike wheel

14 hours ago
Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station Crime News

Couple caught engaging in public sex near Pattaya Police Station

14 hours ago
Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy Bangkok News

Bangkok drug party raid sparks debate over privacy and policy

14 hours ago
The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket Education

The best schools in Cherng Talay, Phuket

14 hours ago
Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs Environment News

Thailand launches UAVs to protect endangered dugongs

14 hours ago
Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones Eastern Thailand News

Korat researchers turn agricultural waste into ceramic gemstones

14 hours ago
32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video) Crime News

32 injured in Russian tourist bus crash at Pattaya toll gate (video)

15 hours ago
American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman Chiang Mai News

American tourist crashes dirt bike in Chiang Mai, kills local woman

15 hours ago
High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights Aviation News

High ambitions: Air India Express introduces new Phuket flights

16 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

Published: 16:27, 03 January 2025
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

Published: 16:04, 03 January 2025
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

Published: 15:44, 03 January 2025
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Published: 15:42, 03 January 2025