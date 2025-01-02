Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A taxi driver found himself at the centre of an online controversy when a passenger claimed to have been overcharged after vomiting in his cab. The discussion erupted on social media when a Facebook user alleged that the driver demanded 5,000 baht for cleaning fees after the incident, while the passenger was only willing to pay 500 baht.

The story gained traction on a Facebook page called อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 which often features viral stories. The post suggested that a woman had been involved in the incident, but the driver later clarified that the passenger was, in fact, a man. The driver recounted how the passenger, who had appeared sober upon entering the taxi, suddenly became ill during the journey.

According to the taxi driver, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 4am. The passenger had booked the ride through a mobile application, requesting a pick-up from Phraya Suren Road in Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok with a destination at Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60. The passenger fell asleep shortly after getting into the vehicle. Upon reaching Seri Thai Road, the passenger asked to stop, and the driver assumed he needed a restroom break. However, the passenger vomited inside the car instead of stepping out.

The driver expressed discontent, stating that his vehicle was meticulously cleaned and ready for service. He was frustrated by the situation as it hindered his ability to serve other customers. He inquired how the matter could be resolved, proposing to find a car wash. However, considering it was New Year’s Eve, at 4am, most establishments were closed. Despite his irritation, the driver insisted that he had no interest in financial compensation but preferred avoiding such incidents altogether. Feeling unlucky to start the year with such an occurrence, he suggested the passenger purchase cleaning supplies from a nearby convenience store to clean the car himself.

Cleaning fee

The passenger complied, buying wet wipes and deodorising spray, but the cleaning efforts were insufficient due to his inebriated state. When asked about the cleaning fee, the driver mentioned a charge of 800 baht, which included the fare of 190 baht from the app. However, the passenger claimed to have only 500 baht, which the driver accepted, before they parted ways. The driver bluntly told the passenger that he was no longer in the mood to drive and subsequently spent over an hour cleaning the car at the convenience store.

The situation escalated when someone sent the driver a post showing an anonymous photo of his vomit-covered car, with claims that he demanded a 5,000 baht cleaning fee. This prompted the driver to comment on the post, correcting the misinformation and explaining the actual sequence of events. He appealed to the public to consider the perspective of taxi drivers when using public transport, particularly advising passengers to communicate if they are feeling unwell, so the driver can take preventive measures, such as providing a bag, reported KhaoSod.

“I just want people to think of the drivers too. If you’re too drunk, just let us know nicely. We are more than willing to help, and it’s not hard to find a plastic bag.”