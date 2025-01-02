Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:10, 02 January 2025| Updated: 17:10, 02 January 2025
120 2 minutes read
Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A taxi driver found himself at the centre of an online controversy when a passenger claimed to have been overcharged after vomiting in his cab. The discussion erupted on social media when a Facebook user alleged that the driver demanded 5,000 baht for cleaning fees after the incident, while the passenger was only willing to pay 500 baht.

The story gained traction on a Facebook page called อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 which often features viral stories. The post suggested that a woman had been involved in the incident, but the driver later clarified that the passenger was, in fact, a man. The driver recounted how the passenger, who had appeared sober upon entering the taxi, suddenly became ill during the journey.

Advertisements

According to the taxi driver, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 4am. The passenger had booked the ride through a mobile application, requesting a pick-up from Phraya Suren Road in Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok with a destination at Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60. The passenger fell asleep shortly after getting into the vehicle. Upon reaching Seri Thai Road, the passenger asked to stop, and the driver assumed he needed a restroom break. However, the passenger vomited inside the car instead of stepping out.

The driver expressed discontent, stating that his vehicle was meticulously cleaned and ready for service. He was frustrated by the situation as it hindered his ability to serve other customers. He inquired how the matter could be resolved, proposing to find a car wash. However, considering it was New Year’s Eve, at 4am, most establishments were closed. Despite his irritation, the driver insisted that he had no interest in financial compensation but preferred avoiding such incidents altogether. Feeling unlucky to start the year with such an occurrence, he suggested the passenger purchase cleaning supplies from a nearby convenience store to clean the car himself.

Related news

Cleaning fee

The passenger complied, buying wet wipes and deodorising spray, but the cleaning efforts were insufficient due to his inebriated state. When asked about the cleaning fee, the driver mentioned a charge of 800 baht, which included the fare of 190 baht from the app. However, the passenger claimed to have only 500 baht, which the driver accepted, before they parted ways. The driver bluntly told the passenger that he was no longer in the mood to drive and subsequently spent over an hour cleaning the car at the convenience store.

The situation escalated when someone sent the driver a post showing an anonymous photo of his vomit-covered car, with claims that he demanded a 5,000 baht cleaning fee. This prompted the driver to comment on the post, correcting the misinformation and explaining the actual sequence of events. He appealed to the public to consider the perspective of taxi drivers when using public transport, particularly advising passengers to communicate if they are feeling unwell, so the driver can take preventive measures, such as providing a bag, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

“I just want people to think of the drivers too. If you’re too drunk, just let us know nicely. We are more than willing to help, and it’s not hard to find a plastic bag.”

Latest Thailand News
MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training Bangkok News

MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training

1 hour ago
Travel deals galore: 30th International Travel Fair boosts tourism Bangkok News

Travel deals galore: 30th International Travel Fair boosts tourism

2 hours ago
Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride Bangkok News

Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride

2 hours ago
Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death Central Thailand News

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

2 hours ago
New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall South Thailand News

New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

2 hours ago
Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video) Bangkok News

Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

2 hours ago
Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard Crime News

Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard

2 hours ago
Woman searches for Cambodian worker&#8217;s daughter in Rayong Crime News

Woman searches for Cambodian worker’s daughter in Rayong

3 hours ago
Tour bus rage: Driver slams into SUV over parking row in Pattaya Crime News

Tour bus rage: Driver slams into SUV over parking row in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Tattoo shop owner arrested for shotgun standoff on Koh Phangan Crime News

Tattoo shop owner arrested for shotgun standoff on Koh Phangan

4 hours ago
Out of luck: Lottery scammer busted at Phuket fair Crime News

Out of luck: Lottery scammer busted at Phuket fair

4 hours ago
Police trainee accidentally shoots and kills himself and relative Crime News

Police trainee accidentally shoots and kills himself and relative

4 hours ago
Move over, Alpha: Generation Beta is here to shake things up Technology News

Move over, Alpha: Generation Beta is here to shake things up

5 hours ago
5 dead and 33 injured in Surat Thani coach bus accident Road deaths

5 dead and 33 injured in Surat Thani coach bus accident

5 hours ago
Bullet fired in celebration narrowly misses woman in Sri Banphot Crime News

Bullet fired in celebration narrowly misses woman in Sri Banphot

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s economy threatened by Trumponomics 2.0 and China&#8217;s slowdown Business News

Thailand’s economy threatened by Trumponomics 2.0 and China’s slowdown

6 hours ago
Phuket ushers in new year with traditional almsgiving ceremony Phuket News

Phuket ushers in new year with traditional almsgiving ceremony

6 hours ago
Thailand contains cholera outbreak, minimal new cases reported Thailand News

Thailand contains cholera outbreak, minimal new cases reported

6 hours ago
Toddler injured by firecracker during new year celebrations in Trang Crime News

Toddler injured by firecracker during new year celebrations in Trang

7 hours ago
Disturbed man allegedly butchers dog for sale in Udon Thani Crime News

Disturbed man allegedly butchers dog for sale in Udon Thani

7 hours ago
Fortune seekers eye lucky numbers for Thai lottery draw Thailand News

Fortune seekers eye lucky numbers for Thai lottery draw

7 hours ago
Thai-foreign couple lose 3 million baht in Phuket home robbery Crime News

Thai-foreign couple lose 3 million baht in Phuket home robbery

7 hours ago
Phuket horror: Tourist bludgeoned by rider over route dispute (video) Crime News

Phuket horror: Tourist bludgeoned by rider over route dispute (video)

7 hours ago
Monk in Buriram caught using drugs after tip-off Crime News

Monk in Buriram caught using drugs after tip-off

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride

Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride

Published: 17:29, 02 January 2025
Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

Published: 17:13, 02 January 2025
New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

Published: 16:55, 02 January 2025
Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

Published: 16:43, 02 January 2025