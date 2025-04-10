Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket

Early morning flames turned a quiet Phuket street into a fiery scene as a suspected electrical fault sent two motorbikes up in smoke and scorched the sign of a popular Burger King branch.

A dramatic blaze believed to have started from a short circuit on a power pole erupted outside the Burger King on Kata Road in Karon at around 5.35am today, April 10.

Karon Police and local firefighters were called to the scene after flames were seen rapidly spreading from the pole to vehicles and nearby signage.

By the time emergency services arrived, the fire had already consumed two motorbikes parked beside the power pole. Two more bikes sustained heat damage.

Telephone and Internet cables strung along the pole, as well as decorative wiring, were also burned in the incident.

The most visible damage was to the fast-food giant’s signage, with flames charring the corner section of Burger King’s main signboard. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Local restaurant owner Chitkamon Musikarat witnessed the incident and quickly alerted the police.

“I saw the fire start near the pole, and it spread fast.”

Firefighters cordoned off the area and contacted the electricity authority to shut down power to the site before extinguishing the flames. Their swift response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Karon Police confirmed they are investigating the cause of the blaze but said early signs point to an electrical fault.

“The initial inspection suggests it was an electrical short circuit on the pole.”

Officials added that the full extent of the damage is still being assessed and will include repairs to public infrastructure and compensation for the destroyed motorbikes, reported The Phuket News.

The incident raised fresh concerns over the safety of Phuket’s overloaded utility poles, which are often tangled with a mix of electrical, telecom, and Internet cables, a common sight across Thailand.

As tourists and locals passed by the charred scene later in the morning, many stopped to snap photos, surprised to see their regular burger spot partially scorched.