Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025
50 1 minute read
Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Early morning flames turned a quiet Phuket street into a fiery scene as a suspected electrical fault sent two motorbikes up in smoke and scorched the sign of a popular Burger King branch.

A dramatic blaze believed to have started from a short circuit on a power pole erupted outside the Burger King on Kata Road in Karon at around 5.35am today, April 10.

Karon Police and local firefighters were called to the scene after flames were seen rapidly spreading from the pole to vehicles and nearby signage.

By the time emergency services arrived, the fire had already consumed two motorbikes parked beside the power pole. Two more bikes sustained heat damage.

Related Articles

Telephone and Internet cables strung along the pole, as well as decorative wiring, were also burned in the incident.

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket | News by Thaiger

The most visible damage was to the fast-food giant’s signage, with flames charring the corner section of Burger King’s main signboard. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Local restaurant owner Chitkamon Musikarat witnessed the incident and quickly alerted the police.

“I saw the fire start near the pole, and it spread fast.”

Firefighters cordoned off the area and contacted the electricity authority to shut down power to the site before extinguishing the flames. Their swift response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Karon Police confirmed they are investigating the cause of the blaze but said early signs point to an electrical fault.

“The initial inspection suggests it was an electrical short circuit on the pole.”

Officials added that the full extent of the damage is still being assessed and will include repairs to public infrastructure and compensation for the destroyed motorbikes, reported The Phuket News.

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket | News by Thaiger

The incident raised fresh concerns over the safety of Phuket’s overloaded utility poles, which are often tangled with a mix of electrical, telecom, and Internet cables, a common sight across Thailand.

As tourists and locals passed by the charred scene later in the morning, many stopped to snap photos, surprised to see their regular burger spot partially scorched.

Latest Thailand News
Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket Phuket News

Fire torches bikes, damages Burger King sign in Phuket

2 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi driver dies in Pathum Thani collision Road deaths

Motorcycle taxi driver dies in Pathum Thani collision

10 minutes ago
Thailand ramps up Songkran travel safety efforts Thailand News

Thailand ramps up Songkran travel safety efforts

20 minutes ago
Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash Crime News

Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

29 minutes ago
Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck Thailand News

Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck

48 minutes ago
Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine Bangkok News

Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine

59 minutes ago
American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide Phuket News

American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide

1 hour ago
Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills Crime News

Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills

1 hour ago
Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints Pattaya News

Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints

1 hour ago
Phuket Airport security questioned after sign hacked Phuket News

Phuket Airport security questioned after sign hacked

2 hours ago
Thai man fined 10,000 baht for dragging dog with motorcycle Thailand News

Thai man fined 10,000 baht for dragging dog with motorcycle

2 hours ago
Uttaradit man charged for setting stepfather on fire after dispute Crime News

Uttaradit man charged for setting stepfather on fire after dispute

2 hours ago
Suphan Buri teen killed in hit-and-run, driver flees Thailand News

Suphan Buri teen killed in hit-and-run, driver flees

2 hours ago
Nestlé challenges Thai court ban on Nescafé production Thailand News

Nestlé challenges Thai court ban on Nescafé production

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai theft suspect escapes police vehicle through roof Thailand News

Chiang Rai theft suspect escapes police vehicle through roof

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for alleged assault on niece Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for alleged assault on niece

3 hours ago
Macau jobs offer Thais up to 93k baht plus perks Thailand News

Macau jobs offer Thais up to 93k baht plus perks

3 hours ago
Hair-raising heist: Duo snips 12,000 baht from elderly man in Thailand Crime News

Hair-raising heist: Duo snips 12,000 baht from elderly man in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chai Nat family demands justice for teen murdered by boyfriend Thailand News

Chai Nat family demands justice for teen murdered by boyfriend

3 hours ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Nakhon Pathom canal car accident Thailand News

2 dead, 4 injured in Nakhon Pathom canal car accident

3 hours ago
Thai woman takes a &#8216;bridge&#8217; too far: Miraculous survival in plunge Thailand News

Thai woman takes a ‘bridge’ too far: Miraculous survival in plunge

4 hours ago
How Southeast Asia can capitalise on The White Lotus Effect Koh Samui Travel

How Southeast Asia can capitalise on The White Lotus Effect

4 hours ago
Sleepless residents spark late-night booze bust in Pattaya Pattaya News

Sleepless residents spark late-night booze bust in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Motorcycle and car collision in Ayutthaya claims life Road deaths

Motorcycle and car collision in Ayutthaya claims life

4 hours ago
Laotian pair nabbed for Mekong meth smuggling Thailand News

Laotian pair nabbed for Mekong meth smuggling

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025
50 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

29 minutes ago
Thailand tops global cheating chart with 51% infidelity rate

Thailand tops global cheating chart with 51% infidelity rate

37 minutes ago
Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck

Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck

48 minutes ago
Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine

Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine

59 minutes ago