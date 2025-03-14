2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri

2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri
Photo via Facebook/ JS100 Radio

Two Thai nationals lost their lives while four others, including an eight year old girl, sustained injuries in a collision involving nine vehicles on a road in the central province of Lop Buri.

The multi-vehicle collision on the Friendship Highway in Lop Buri was reported to the rescue team and officers from Muak Lek Police Station yesterday morning, March 13.

The nine vehicles involved in the accident included two saloon cars, a hatchback, a pickup truck, an 18-wheel lorry, a 10-wheel lorry, a milk tanker, and two additional vehicles.

The driver of the 18-wheel lorry, 47 year old Raewat, was trapped in the damaged vehicle. Rescuers used metal-cutting equipment to free him but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during the operation.

A 38 year old Thai woman who was travelling in the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and later died at a hospital. Four other victims, including the driver and passengers from the pickup, were injured. One of them was the eight year old girl.

Police suspect the cause of the accident was a slippery road following rainfall. They summoned all drivers and passengers for questioning and reviewed dashcam footage from each vehicle to determine the precise cause of the collisions.

Two Thais killed in accident in Lop Buri
Photo via Facebook/ JS100 Radio

One of the rescuers told Channel 3 that a watermelon lorry had crashed at the same location at 3am the previous day due to the slippery road.

The rescue team had cleared the road and installed a warning light to alert motorists, as rain continued to fall.

Thai truck driver dies in multi-vehicle collision on Lop Buri road
Photo by ธนพงษ์ วงศ์แก้ว via Facebook/ Chonyuen Wisutthipat

According to a rescuer, the accident began with the collision of two saloon cars. The driver of the milk tanker stated that he saw the accident ahead but was unable to stop his vehicle because the spot was on a sloping road descending the mountain.

Multi-vehicle collision claims two lives in Lop Buri
Photo via Facebook/ JS100 Radio

In a related incident, another accident in the central province of Kanchanaburi claimed the lives of two Thai nationals on Wednesday, March 12.

A Thai man drove his hatchback into a canal beside the road. He managed to escape from the vehicle, while his wife and their six-month-old child remained trapped inside the sinking car.

