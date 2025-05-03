400 shark fins seized in major smuggling bust at Bangkok airport

Thai Customs seized over 400 shark fins in a major bust. The fins were on their way to China, but thanks to a swift operation, their illegal journey has been stopped.

Thailand’s Customs Department, in collaboration with Chinese authorities, successfully intercepted more than 400 shark fins in a significant smuggling operation aimed at curbing illegal wildlife trafficking. The 402 fins, worth over 2 million baht, were discovered at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, hidden among cargo shipments.

Phantong Loykulnanta, acting Customs spokesman, confirmed the seizure, stating it was part of the ongoing efforts to enforce strict bans on illegal goods, particularly those violating the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Customs officials were alerted to the suspicious shipment after receiving intelligence from the Anti-Smuggling Bureau within the General Administration of Customs (GACC) of China.

The fins were reportedly marked as originating from Trinidad and Tobago, but their final destination was China. Thai authorities worked in coordination with the Fisheries Department and Thai Airways International (THAI) to inspect the cargo, which was falsely labelled as dry fish. The contraband was cleverly disguised to avoid detection, but officials soon uncovered the illicit cargo.

The 102-kilogramme haul was immediately seized under the country’s protected animal laws, as shark fins are among the most trafficked illegal goods worldwide due to the high demand for shark fin soup in some regions. As shark populations continue to decline, international regulations like CITES aim to protect these vulnerable species from exploitation.

The operation was hailed as a major success in the fight against wildlife smuggling, with officials emphasising the importance of global cooperation to combat the illegal trade. While the fins have been seized, further investigation is underway, with police working to trace the origin of the shipment and identify those behind the smuggling ring, reported Bangkok Post.

The bust highlights the ongoing efforts of both Thailand and China to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, with both countries committed to enforcing stricter controls and penalties for violators. As investigations continue, officials remain hopeful that this operation will help curb the trafficking of endangered species and send a strong message to those involved in illegal wildlife trade.