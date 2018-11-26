Burmese man arrested for selling ‘ice’ on Samui | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Burmese man arrested for selling ‘ice’ on Samui
A Burmese man has been arrested last night while allegedly delivering crystal meth to fellow Myanmar citizens on Koh Samui where he has been illegally living for the past 10 years.
Police say 35 year old ‘Chaw’ was arrested while driving to allegedly deliver the drug to his buyers, believed to be other Myanmar nationals working in the popular tourist destination.
District officials and Army troops, who jointly made the arrest, found 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” in 24 tiny plastic bags in the car.
The officials then searched a house in Tambon Maret where he lives with his Thai wife and found several car registration books.
Chaw told police he got the drug from a Burmese man who delivered it to him on the island. He added that he lent the drug money to Burmese workers on the Gulf island and they left the car registration books with him as collateral.
Police say Chaw has been living with his Thai wife on the island for ten years without a passport or other type of travel document and has become an influential figure among Myanmar migrants on Samui.
SOURCE: The Nation
Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands
King Cobra vs British Snake Whisperer. 47 year old UK citizen, Philip Brook won.
Thai television TNA has show a video of the British resident who lives in Koh Samui responding to a call to catch a King Cobra on the Gulf island. Philip has lived in Samui for 18 years and now is a volunteer at “Samui Snake Rescue”. He likes to help all manner of animals in distress but has a special affection for snakes.
The presenters say that locals were amazed to see him use his bare hands to catch the three metre long King Cobra. The cobra was returned to the wild.
Philip, speaking to ThaiVisa, says that he is originally from Stoke on Trent.
Philip gets a lot of help from Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, run by Dutch activist Edwin Wiek out of Tha Yang, Petchaburi.
“I am now officially sponsored by wfft.org Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand which has stopped me from going under this year but I don’t get many donations generally”, he said.
Donations to Samui Snake Rescue can be made via their Facebook page.
“I have no time for a day job I’m kept very busy with snake and wildlife rescue…I have other business interests that make me enough money to live on but the donations are purely to keep this service going”.
Check out the YouTube clip of the TNA story HERE.
Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui
FILE PHOTO
A Thai couple have been arrested on suspicion of selling crystal methamphetamine (ice) on Koh Samui.
25 year old Tantikorn Prommet and 23 year old Patsuda Jaisawang were arrested by police at their rented room on the island at 5.30pm yesterday (Monday).
Two packs of crystal methamphetamine, weighing 100 grams in total, were found in the room.
The arrest was made in a raid planned by Koh Samui assistant district chief Thammanoon Sukcharoen, who sent an undercover official to buy a small amount of “ice” from Tantikorn for 10,000 baht.
When he came out of the room to hand over the drug, district officials and troops moved in to arrest him. But Tantikorn managed to get back inside and locked the door, prompting officials to break in and arrest the pair.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Man arrested, 3kg of ‘ice’ seized on Samui
FILE PHOTO
A man has been arrested on Koh Samui after police seized more than 3 kg of crystal methamphetamine.
In a joint operation between Army troops and district officials, 36 year old Thai national, Ekkachai Prakobwancharone, was arrested at his rented room early yesterday (Tuesday). Authorities seized 52 grams of the drug, popularly known as “ice”, from the room at the time of the arrest.
Following interrogation of the suspect, it led to the discovery of a further 3 kilograms of the drug at a residence belonging to one of Ekkachai’s friends.
The suspect says he bought the drug from a friend to resell on Koh Samui.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
