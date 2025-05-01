Drug raid in Phuket worker camps leads to three arrests

Raids at two worker camps in central Phuket led to the arrest of two Myanmar nationals and one Thai national after methamphetamine use was detected among six Myanmar workers. The operation took place in Srisoonthorn on April 29, as reported by the Thalang District Office.

The coordinated effort aimed at combating drug-related activities involved approximately 150 workers and was carried out between 5.30pm and 7pm under the leadership of Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun and Deputy District Chief Wisut Romin. The task force included local administrative officers, Thalang Police, immigration officials, health personnel, employment officers, and the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor).

During the operation, random health screenings and checks on work permits and passports were conducted, with no illegal items discovered at this stage. However, six Myanmar nationals tested positive for drugs in urine tests. Police documented these findings, informed employers, and initiated further investigations to trace the drug source.

Subsequent searches revealed 27 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and approximately 2.29 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice). One Thai and two Myanmar nationals were detained and handed over to Thalang Police for legal action.

Additionally, six motorcycles were confiscated and taken to Thalang Police Station for verification against stolen vehicle reports. Officials also evaluated living conditions in the camps, providing guidance on hygiene, safety, and adherence to district regulations, reported The Phuket News.

Local leaders, including village headmen (Phu Yai Baan), have been tasked with closely monitoring the situation and ensuring ongoing supervision of worker accommodations. The operation is part of a continuous initiative to enhance the safety and regulation of migrant worker housing in Phuket, according to the Thalang District Office.

