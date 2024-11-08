Immigration raid uncovers 100 illegal workers at Pattaya hotel site

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

More than 100 illegal foreign workers have been uncovered by immigration police during a significant operation at a luxury hotel construction site on Pattaya Second Road, Chon Buri province.

This joint initiative was spearheaded by immigration officials and a labour expert from the Chon Buri Provincial Employment Office. Yesterday, November 7, over 50 officers converged on the construction site, where hundreds of workers were engaged in their tasks.

The sudden appearance of the police caused numerous foreign workers to scatter in haste, leaving behind their tools and equipment. Some workers even resorted to scrambling over the surrounding wall and disappearing into the nearby forest.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered over 500 workers on site, including more than 100 migrant workers from Myanmar and Cambodia. Among these, 12 individuals were identified as having unlawfully entered Thailand through natural channels in Mae Sot district, Tak province. An additional 88 workers failed to report their current residence to immigration officials. These individuals were consequently taken to the Pattaya Immigration Checkpoint for further legal proceedings.

“This operation aligns with the policy of Police General Kittirat Panphet, the national police chief. It aims to address illegal employment practices and ensure safety and security during the tourist high season.”

In a parallel operation, the Chon Buri Immigration Bureau led a raid on a migrant worker camp in the Pinthong 4 area, Si Racha district. During this raid, over 300 migrant workers were scrutinised, resulting in the arrest of 21 individuals.

These arrests were due to various offences, including expired visa permissions, failure to submit required forms, and illegal entry into the Kingdom of Thailand. The apprehended individuals were transported to the Nong Kham Police Station for additional legal measures, reported Pattaya News.

“We are determined to crack down on illegal workers at construction sites and labour camps.”

In related news, police in Na Kluea, Pattaya undertook a comprehensive inspection of foreign workers on fishing boats on September 16, responding to concerns about illegal labour in local waters. Police Lieutenant Colonel Wirachai Thinkamut, Chief of the Immigration Bureau in Chon Buri, led the operation involving over 50 officers.