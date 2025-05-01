Ninja thief arrested in Pathum Thani after fraud spree

Yesterday, April 30, police apprehended 32 year old Koraphak or Oak, known as the ninja thief, in Pathum Thani province.

He was wanted under a warrant issued by the Taling Chan Criminal Court on April 29 for fraud. The suspect admitted to committing thefts to support his online gambling habit and buy food for his cats.

According to Police Colonel Chotiwat, the investigation unit of the Metropolitan Police Bureau was alerted by a civic activist, Kan Chomphalang, about a suspect disguised as a delivery rider who absconded with goods using a motorcycle. The suspect targeted multiple victims in areas under the jurisdiction of Police Region 1 and the Metropolitan Police.

The investigation revealed that the suspect contacted online sellers to arrange purchases or view items and then fled with the goods without payment.

Officers traced the suspect, who was found hiding under a bed at his residence, using a wooden board for concealment. The suspect already had an outstanding warrant and confessed to committing over 10 similar crimes.

Pol. Col. Napasilp reported that victims from several areas, including Lam Luk Ka and other parts under the Metropolitan jurisdiction, were initially unwilling to report due to the minor amounts involved. However, the civic activist’s revelations led to the discovery of 13 cases linked to the suspect, prompting police action.

Ninja thief

The suspect’s method involved posing as a delivery rider to receive goods, exploiting sellers’ trust to commit theft. Sellers on platforms like Facebook and marketplaces are urged to verify customers’ identities to prevent similar incidents. The suspect’s behaviour included circling the area three times before fleeing.

Loading…

Kan Chomphalang, who attended the police press conference with victims, stated that the suspect was notorious for stealing IT equipment. The suspect arranged to view items but fled once the opportunity arose.

In one incident, he requested to see a phone camera before escaping on a motorcycle, dragging the owner along and causing the victim to lose consciousness. The suspect repeatedly used the delivery rider disguise to commit thefts, with over 10 incidents recorded in two months.

Kan also expressed sympathy for the suspect’s mother, who sells goods at a market and faces the ordeal of her son’s criminal behaviour. The suspect allegedly started such activities at the age of 12, even stealing from his family.

Friends revealed that the delivery box used during thefts belonged to a supportive senior, whom the suspect also betrayed. This betrayal extends back to the suspect’s vocational school days, where he allegedly stole from his mother to fund online gambling, reported KhaoSod.

Appreciation was extended to the police for their swift six-hour operation and the collaboration of 15 police stations in detaining the suspect for further questioning.