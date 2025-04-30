Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Khon Kaen raided a well-known restaurant after receiving complaints about its operation beyond legal hours and the involvement of youths in drug activities. The venue, Foryou, on Ruenrom Road in Mueang district, which allegedly served alcohol from 2am to 1pm daily, has been proposed for a five-year closure.

During the raid yesterday, April 29, officers led by Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Methee Sriwanna, along with local administrative officials, discovered suspicious activity. A man identified as Amarin was stopped while exiting the premises and found with 0.69 grammes of ketamine concealed in his shirt pocket.

He confessed to owning and consuming the drug and was subsequently arrested and charged with possession and use of a Category 2 narcotic.

Further questioning revealed approximately 30 patrons hiding inside the restaurant, which was locked from the inside. Police called for backup and enlisted a locksmith to gain entry.

Inside, they encountered 25 year old Sahasawat, who admitted to managing the restaurant, consuming ketamine, and selling alcohol beyond legal hours. A search turned up an empty ketamine packet and three bottles of Leo beer, which were seized as evidence.

All patrons, aged over 20, were brought to a police laboratory for drug testing. Five people tested positive for ketamine use and faced separate charges.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Sahasawat and six others were detained and charged with distributing alcohol beyond legal limits and using a Category 2 narcotic. The seven detainees, along with the evidence, were handed over to Mueang Khon Kaen police for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The restaurant’s activities also violated National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Order No. 22/2558, concerning measures against gatherings at entertainment venues or business establishments. Police will report to the Khon Kaen Governor for further legal action and are considering a proposal to shut down the establishment for five years.

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

