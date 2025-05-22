China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

Chinese consul general visits Governor Sophon to reinforce cooperation on sustainable development

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
28 minutes ago
Last Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels
China is throwing its support behind Phuket’s dream of becoming a low-carbon tourist haven, following a high-level diplomatic visit that’s turned heads across the island.

Yesterday, May 21, Chinese Consul General in Songkhla Wang Zhijian paid a courtesy visit to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat at the Phuket Provincial Hall. The visit wasn’t just ceremonial—both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen Thai-Chinese cooperation, with a sharp focus on tourism, infrastructure, and sustainable urban development.

Senior local officials, including Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum and Tourist Police Division 3 Superintendent Police Colonel Naraphon Wattanagornthawi, were present at the meeting, alongside representatives from Phuket Immigration, the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, and TAT Phuket.

According to the official report, Wang lauded Phuket’s vital role in Thailand’s booming tourism sector and expressed China’s interest in supporting infrastructure projects—especially those involving tunnel construction, an area where China has technical expertise.

Governor Sophon responded warmly, stating Phuket remains committed to tourist safety while aiming to become a beacon of sustainable tourism. He extended an open invitation to more Chinese visitors and underlined the importance of environmental stewardship.

A key topic on the table was branding “Phuket as a Low Carbon City”. Both parties discussed practical measures, such as promoting electric motorcycle use and implementing eco-friendly urban planning to curb carbon emissions.

“Tourism can’t thrive if we don’t take care of the environment,” the governor said. “We’re serious about sustainable development, and we’re glad to have China’s support.”

Sophon also stressed the deep-rooted and historic ties between Thailand and China, expressing hope that collaboration would only grow stronger in the years ahead. Economic growth, sustainable urbanisation, and mutual prosperity were all themes echoed throughout the meeting, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, Thailand is stepping up its green agenda, with Phuket leading the charge in sustainable tourism. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has launched the Green Hotel Plus Phuket Sandbox project, aimed at lifting hotel sustainability standards to meet international benchmarks.

