Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

A gang involved in stealing electrical wires was apprehended following a report by a Metropolitan Electricity Authority representative, as the theft caused significant damage. CCTV footage captured the incident, which resulted in injuries to the suspects due to an electric shock yesterday, May 14, at 10.30pm.

At Bang Khun Thian Police Station, Police Major General Khomsit Rangsai, Chief of Police Division 9, along with several officers, announced the arrest of three suspects. These included 38 year old Chaichana or Tong, 27 year old Kittisak or Bank, and 23 year old Chakrit or Ball.

Confiscated items included a red Yamaha Lead 125 motorcycle, 35 cut electrical wires, wire cutters, and 1.1 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, seized from Chaichana. The arrest occurred at Bang Bon Housing, Khlong Bang Bon subdistrict in Bangkok.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Khomsit explained that on May 5, 39 year old Wichian Jeenkow, authorised by Pipat Chaloampai, Deputy Governor of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, reported a theft near a seafood buffet in Bang Khun Thian.

Stolen items included 60 metres of medium-voltage electrical cable valued at over 500,000 baht (US$14,960). This led Police Colonel Kritidej Janthep to order an investigation, resulting in the discovery of a gang involved in wire theft and drug activities residing in the Bang Bon area. Three people were arrested, with two still at large.

The suspects confessed to thefts in Bang Khun Thian and Bang Bon, with additional accomplices still evading capture. They admitted to stealing electrical wires on May 3 and around May 10 to May 11, obtaining 12 metres of wire outside the same seafood buffet.

On May 8 at approximately 2am, another theft attempt opposite a convenience store resulted in injuries to Kittisak and Kritsada when the wires they cut caused an electric shock, rendering three wires unusable, causing estimated damage of 1.5 million baht (US$44,900). The suspects also admitted to using crystal methamphetamine.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Khomsit urged the suspects to reform and learn a trade in prison for future lawful employment. He called on the public to report any suspicious activity, particularly around utility services, to prevent thefts that cause substantial damage, affecting residents and businesses alike. The public was encouraged to report suspicious people near electrical poles to the police or call 191.

The three people face charges of joint theft of public utility property at night using a vehicle for convenience or to transport the property, and Chaiyachon faces additional charges of possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

The other two face charges for using a Category 1 narcotic. They were handed over to police investigators at Tha Kham Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.