Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

A lucky number inspired by a fallen casket in the middle of the road brings excitement

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
27 minutes ago
Last Updated: Saturday, May 17, 2025
77 1 minute read
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)
Screenshots from @ irinrumtoey TikTok video

A coffin falls onto the road, but it’s the vehicle’s registration number that’s causing a stir — and a lucky TikTok user says it made her a winner!

A TikTok video capturing a shocking moment went viral after a coffin unexpectedly fell from a moving vehicle and landed in the middle of a road. The clip was shared by user Irinrumtoey, who described how the incident nearly made her heart stop as she sat in her parked car.

The coffin, which appeared brand new and bound for delivery, slipped off the vehicle but was later collected by the driver.

@irinrumtoey

นั่งอยู่ซื้อๆได้ยินเสียงดังตุ๊บหันไปหัวใจแทบหยุดเต้น#ติ๊กต๊อกรีวิว #ติ๊กต๊อก #ติ๊กต๊อกอย่าปิดกั้นการมองเห็นนะ #ของหล่นกลางถนน

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Rumtoey…รำเต้ย – Rumtoey…รำเต้ย

What really caught attention wasn’t just the coffin — it was the vehicle’s registration number: 4878. Following the video’s release, Irinrumtoey revealed she had used this number to play the lottery and won. The two-digit number 87 matched the winning number in yesterday’s draw, reported KhaoSod.

Social media exploded with excitement, as those who saw the video in time reported their wins. Meanwhile, many others expressed regret for only discovering the clip after the lottery results were announced.

I never expected a falling coffin to bring me luck,” Irinrumtoey said. “It’s crazy how fate works sometimes.”

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) | News by Thaiger

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) | News by Thaiger

The video continues to rack up views, inspiring hopeful players to keep an eye out for unusual signs that might lead to their own fortune.

In similar news, Lotto Plus has announced four new lottery winners across four provinces, collectively winning 60 million baht from 10 first-prize tickets.

A lucky woman from Phichit in northern Thailand claimed 30 million baht after buying five tickets, each matching the winning number. The Government Lottery Office (GLO) revealed the May 16 results, with the first-prize number being 251309. Other prizes included front three-digit numbers 109 and 231, back three-digit numbers 965 and 631, and a two-digit back number, 87.

In another win, a Rayong restaurateur scooped 12 million baht in the lottery after a broken durian delivery wheel landed on a neighbour’s roof, inspiring her lucky ticket choice.

