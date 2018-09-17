Connect with us

Central apologises for damage to the new overpass walkway

PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket

The management of the Central shopping centre has apologised to Phuketians following a storm that battered part of the new building yesterday (September 16). Sunday afternoon wind and rain storms caused damage on some of the fixings to the new overpass structure. No one was injured.

“We apologise to every costumer that was faced with this incident at the store. We immediately checked and fixed the connection walkway (between the Central Festival and Central Floresta.”

“Now the wind from outside can get in through the walkway. So we have urgently installed new glass to prevent more damage from the outside. Expert engineers are urgently fixing this part.”

“However the structure of our buildings is secure, strong and safe and haven’t been damaged by Sunday’s storm.”

Central Floresta opened to great fanfare last Monday, September 10, and has attracted a lot of compliments about the new building, stores and addition to Phuket’s shopping landscape.

Not such a nice afternoon. The Central overpass has had a battering as front after front of rain crossed the coast from the west. Kathu remains in darkness after power went off around 2.30pm. VIDEO: Uraiphun Wantana / Mali Picca / Newshawk Phuket

Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, September 16, 2018

Phuket

780kg of kratom seized at Phuket Checkpoint in separate incidents

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2018

By

Three people have been arrested with a total of 780 kilograms of kratom. That's a LOT of kratom leaves!

Three suspects have been arrested in two separate cases with 780 kilograms of kratom seized at the Phuket Checkpoint during the weekend.

On Saturday (September 15), a team of officers at the Phuket checkpoint arrested 38 year old Wichan Kraikaew from Songkhla. Officers seized 530 kilograms of fresh kratom in a SUV.

And then this morning (September 17), officers arrested 40 year old Prajuab Rinrat and 26 year old Yamean Taodon. Both are from Nakhon Si Thammarat. Officers seized another 250 kilograms of fresh kratom leaves in a pickup truck packed into plastic bags.

They were taken to the Tha Chatchai Police Station where they have been charged with illegal possession of a Category type 5 drug with intent to sell.

Phuket

Bus driver charged with reckless driving in Patong bus incident

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 17, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Kusoldharm Foundation

A tour bus driver has been charged with reckless driving after steering his tour bus, carrying 23 Vietnamese tourists, through the roadside barriers on the side of the road yesterday (September 16).

You'll never guess what the excuse was... (roll the drums)...

Brake failure.

Kathu Police were notified of the incident just after the hairpin turn, heading down the infamous Patong Hill road towards Kathu, near the Patong shooting range at 9am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the tour bus on the side of the road. 23 Vietnamese tourists were outside the bus. No injuries were reported.

The 56 year old bus driver, Pitak Mangpijan, told police that they were heading from a hotel in Patong to the Phuket International Airport.

He had made the trip up the hill out of Patong but heading down in Kathu he said there was a problem wi...
Phuket

Tourists rescued from tour boat stranded off Koh Phi Phi

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 17, 2018

By

by Sitthichai Sikhawat

Officials from the Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province and a private boat operator helped 14 Spanish tourists – including four children – return ashore after their boat engine broke down in rough sea between Koh Phi Phi Don and Koh Phi Phi Le yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

The Marine Department’s Krabi office continued to warn small boats to stay ashore as strong winds had created waves as high as 2-3 metres. Warnings were also issued by the Marine Department in Phuket and the Thai Meteorological Department.

The video clip of the rescue of the Tiger Marine Charter tour boat with the tourists on board was captured  and shown to the media on Sunday (below).

The tourists were evacuated from the boat by the National Park patrol boat and private operator Arisa Group’s boat in a mission that that lasted more than an hour. The rough sea threatened to slam the tour bo...
