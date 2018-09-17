Bangkok
Woman faints and falls, hitting Bangkok BTS train this morning
A woman in Bangkok has fainted, briefly disrupting services at the Morchit BTS station in the capital.
The Nation reports that a woman fainted as a the skytrain service was approaching the Morchit station this morning, falling over and hitting the train as it came into the station, causing services to be temporarily disrupted.
According to the Facebook page “What’s happening to BTS today”, which monitors the BTS service, the incident took place at 8:35 am.
The page says the woman hit the train as she fell but did not fall onto the tracks.
But Dr Anat Arbhabhirama, the chairman of the advisory board of the Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC), insisted the train and the woman did not come into contact. Speaking to reporters after services at the Morchit station were resumed, he said the train had stopped when the woman fainted and fell onto the platform.
Anat says security officers rushed to help her and rush her to hospital. The rescue operations prompted the platform on the side with an escalator to be closely briefly, causing many passengers to accumulate at the station.
He insisted that the woman hit a stationery train. Anat said the BTSC would rush to install guard doors at all 23 of its stations as soon as possible. He said guard doors have already been installed at nine stations – Siam, Asoke, Onnuj, Phayathai, Victory Monument, Saladaeng, Chidlom, Prompong, and Chong Nonsee, leaving 14 more to be installed.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
67 year old and grand-daughter murdered in Samut Prakan
Officers were summoned by neighbours at 7.30am this morning to a house on Soi Phetch Heung 23 in Tambon Bang Yor, Phra Pradaeng district. They found the bodies of homeowner 67 year old Mali Imsawat in the bathroom and her granddaughter, 12 year old Issaya Perkcheuy, in a bedroom.
The Nation is reporting that both had their throats slit, as did another granddaughter, 9 year old Aparat, but she was alive and rushed to hospital.
The house had been ransacked and there were signs of a struggle. Valuables including a gold necklace and cash were missing. A bloodstained kitchen knife was placed next to the kitchen sink.
A neighbour told police he’d heard loud arguing from the house at 6am and then saw a bloodied Lao man he knew hurrying from the house.
He called...
Bangkok
Focus still on Nigerians from Tourist Police – Romance scams
Surachete says police would recheck Nigerians living in Thailand to ensure they are living in accordance with the purposes they stated in their entry visa applications or work permits.
Surachete said singling out the entirety of one nationality for police attention was needed after “many Nigerians” were found to be taking part in romance scams deceiving Thai women. He said five Nigerians had been arrested in romance scams at this stage.
He spoke during a press conference held to share the progress so far of a police crackdown on romance scams.
Surachete claims five Nigerians and 12 Thai accomplices from eight gangs had been arrested from 39 areas in Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Trat, Phitsanulok, Bangkok and other provinces for deceiving 48 Thai women out o...
Bangkok
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
Thailandproperty.news is reporting than he is justifying his comments saying the growth in income of Thais is slower than the property price rises being pushed up by high foreign demand.
“Some measures should be adopted, such as higher stamp duty for foreigners,” he said.
The article says that this is the first time an industry figure has spoken out about the need to restrict or reduce the amount of foreign investment in the Bangkok property market. Dr. Sopom says he believes that foreign buyers account for around 20 percent of all Bangkok property purchases.
He noted that Chinese purchases account for about 80 percent of foreign buyers.
Read the original story HERE
