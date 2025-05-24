Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

A cement mixer truck overturned on a rainy morning in Phuket, leaving a driver injured and traffic snarled on a busy route.

At 9.45am yesterday, May 23, rescue teams at Kusontham Muang Mai Centre were alerted by the Andaman Narendra Centre about the accident. The incident took place on Thep Krasattri Road, just before the Mueang Mai Tunnel’s red light.

Emergency responders arrived to find the truck driver, 32 year old Thanakit Kaewchuchuen, injured with abrasions on his body, a small cut on his right hand, and a painful injury to his right arm. Paramedics quickly administered first aid before rushing him to Thalang Hospital for further treatment.

“The roads were slick due to heavy rain, which we believe caused the truck to lose control and overturn,” said a rescue official at the scene.

The overturned cement mixer blocked part of the road, causing significant delays during the busy morning period. Traffic police were dispatched to manage the congestion and ensure safety for passing vehicles.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic but praised the swift response from emergency teams. “The driver was lucky to escape with relatively minor injuries,” said one onlooker.

Officials are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident, including vehicle speed and road conditions. They have urged drivers to exercise extreme caution during wet weather, especially on slippery stretches like Thep Krasattri Road, reported The Phuket News.

“Rainy conditions can be very dangerous for heavy vehicles, and drivers must reduce speed and maintain full attention,” advised a traffic police spokesperson.

This accident highlights ongoing safety concerns on Phuket’s busy roads during the rainy season, as authorities continue efforts to improve driver awareness and road conditions.

In February, Loei province was thrown into chaos as the season’s first heavy rain caused over 50 vehicle crashes in just one hour. On February 17, intense downpours hit areas including Phu Luang, Dan Sai, Na Haeo, Mueang Loei, and Wang Saphung, turning roads dangerously slippery.