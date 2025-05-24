Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

Truck driver injured after vehicle overturns on Thep Krasattri Road

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
80 1 minute read
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A cement mixer truck overturned on a rainy morning in Phuket, leaving a driver injured and traffic snarled on a busy route.

At 9.45am yesterday, May 23, rescue teams at Kusontham Muang Mai Centre were alerted by the Andaman Narendra Centre about the accident. The incident took place on Thep Krasattri Road, just before the Mueang Mai Tunnel’s red light.

Emergency responders arrived to find the truck driver, 32 year old Thanakit Kaewchuchuen, injured with abrasions on his body, a small cut on his right hand, and a painful injury to his right arm. Paramedics quickly administered first aid before rushing him to Thalang Hospital for further treatment.

“The roads were slick due to heavy rain, which we believe caused the truck to lose control and overturn,” said a rescue official at the scene.

Related Articles

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads | News by Thaiger

The overturned cement mixer blocked part of the road, causing significant delays during the busy morning period. Traffic police were dispatched to manage the congestion and ensure safety for passing vehicles.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic but praised the swift response from emergency teams. “The driver was lucky to escape with relatively minor injuries,” said one onlooker.

Officials are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident, including vehicle speed and road conditions. They have urged drivers to exercise extreme caution during wet weather, especially on slippery stretches like Thep Krasattri Road, reported The Phuket News.

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads | News by Thaiger

“Rainy conditions can be very dangerous for heavy vehicles, and drivers must reduce speed and maintain full attention,” advised a traffic police spokesperson.

This accident highlights ongoing safety concerns on Phuket’s busy roads during the rainy season, as authorities continue efforts to improve driver awareness and road conditions.

In February, Loei province was thrown into chaos as the season’s first heavy rain caused over 50 vehicle crashes in just one hour. On February 17, intense downpours hit areas including Phu Luang, Dan Sai, Na Haeo, Mueang Loei, and Wang Saphung, turning roads dangerously slippery.

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

43 seconds ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads Phuket News

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

24 minutes ago
Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting Pattaya News

Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

42 minutes ago
Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation Phuket News

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

59 minutes ago
12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break Thailand News

12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break

1 hour ago
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

2 hours ago
Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul Thailand News

Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

2 hours ago
Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected Thailand News

Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected

2 hours ago
Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond Pattaya News

Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond

19 hours ago
Witnesses spooked as &#8216;haunted truck&#8217; moves on its own after crash Thailand News

Witnesses spooked as ‘haunted truck’ moves on its own after crash

19 hours ago
Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals Pattaya News

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

19 hours ago
Wife suspected in husband&#8217;s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

19 hours ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

19 hours ago
Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award Thailand News

Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

20 hours ago
Alarming financial inequality in Thailand Finance

Alarming financial inequality in Thailand

20 hours ago
Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya&#8217;s Nong Prue school resolved Pattaya News

Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

20 hours ago
Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours&#8217; parcels Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours’ parcels

20 hours ago
Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya Pattaya News

Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) Thailand News

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

21 hours ago
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act Pattaya News

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

21 hours ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

22 hours ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor Thailand News

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

22 hours ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

22 hours ago
Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa Finance

Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
80 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

22 hours ago
Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

1 day ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

2 days ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x