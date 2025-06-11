Monk in Pathum Thani faces probe over gambling video

A renowned monk in Pathum Thani province, identified as the deputy abbot of a local temple, is under scrutiny following the release of a video allegedly showing him playing online gambling games within the temple grounds.

This issue was brought to light by a popular social media page. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation led by Phra Khru Pariyat Yakhom, the head monk of Khlong Nueng subdistrict and abbot of Wat Thawikaranan, who confirmed a three-hour inquiry into the matter.

The monastic council has formed a committee to investigate the claims thoroughly. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the provincial monastic head for a decision.

Should the allegations be verified, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with monastic codes, reflecting the council’s commitment to addressing the situation swiftly to maintain public trust.

“The images lack clarity and were taken from behind,” Phra Khru Pariyat Yakhom said, highlighting the individual’s ambiguous response, which has been forwarded to senior monks for a decision. According to monastic regulations, gambling is considered a severe violation, and the matter will be sent for review today.

The monk featured in the video is a Vinayadika, colloquially known as a monk police, assisting the abbot and known for his exemplary conduct. Following the video’s emergence, an immediate fact-finding investigation was initiated, with the Office of National Buddhism also making inquiries.

Should the investigation confirm wrongdoing, both legal and disciplinary measures will follow. The abbot described it as a personal issue, noting the possibility of the video being secretly recorded near an area adjacent to the funeral pavilion, reported KhaoSod.

