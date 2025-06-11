Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal

Rescue teams in Phuket were alerted to a missing person incident, prompting an urgent search effort for a 72 year old woman.

Relatives believe the woman, Yenjit Pae-Ui, might have fallen into Khlong Bang Yai. Her shoes were discovered near the canal, but the strong currents led to the suspension of the search. Plans are being made to resume the search today, June 11.

Phuket Kusoltham Foundation rescue officials were informed about the missing person case near Khlong Bang Yai in Mueang district.

After receiving the notification, rescue personnel were mobilised to search for the missing elderly woman. Yenjit is believed by her family to have fallen into the canal yesterday afternoon.

Initial efforts to locate the missing woman were unsuccessful due to the strong water currents, leading to the search being suspended.

Meanwhile, an American man vanished on June 8 during a private yacht trip with his family off the coast of Phuket.

Kanokkorn, the personal secretary to 28 year old businessman Dane Johnson Endler, reported the disappearance to Thalang Police Station yesterday.

Endler was last seen aboard the family yacht, De Mareft, where he intended to spend time with his loved ones from June 5 to June 11. Six crew members were also present on the vessel, anchored roughly a kilometre from Cape Yamu in Phuket’s Thalang district.

The alarm was raised yesterday morning when a crew member went to wake Endler for breakfast, only to find his bedroom empty, save for an abandoned bottle of alcohol.

The crew and family reviewed CCTV footage and found that Endler had exited his bedroom via a window between 2am and 3am. He was seen walking to the rear of the yacht and sitting in a rubber dinghy.

Endler was later seen jumping into the sea, then climbing back into the dinghy before jumping into the water again. This time, he failed to re-enter the dinghy and subsequently disappeared.