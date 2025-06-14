Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

In a move that will impact passengers at six key airports, the Department of Airports (DoA) has announced an increase in passenger service charges (PSC) for both domestic and international departures.

Starting October 1, the domestic charge will rise from 50 baht to 75 baht per person, while the international charge will jump from 400 baht to 425 baht per person.

“These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to improve airport services and infrastructure,” said DoA Director-General Danai Rueangsorn, who confirmed the decision following a Civil Aviation Board (CAB) meeting on February 4.

The increase applies to six airports equipped with the latest Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS). This technology includes three components aimed at streamlining airport operations: CUTE (Common Use Terminal Equipment), CUSS (Common Use Self-Service Check-in), and CUBD (Common Use Bag Drop). These upgrades are designed to enhance service efficiency, passenger convenience, and security, ensuring that the airports meet international standards.

The six airports affected by the new PSC rates are Krabi, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok, all of which are managed by the DoA. The new charges will apply to all passengers departing from these airports on or after October 1.

The DoA had originally submitted the proposal to increase the service charges to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which confirmed that the charges are considered aeronautical fees. The CAAT stated that the increases are necessary to reflect the actual costs of airport services and the technology infrastructure required to maintain these systems, reported Bangkok Post.

The new rates have already been approved by the Transport Ministry.

While the increase in PSC may cause some inconvenience for travellers, it is part of a broader strategy to modernise Thailand’s airports, making them more efficient and competitive on the global stage. With the adoption of CUPPS technology, the government aims to improve both the speed and quality of service at airports, benefitting passengers in the long run.