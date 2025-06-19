Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van

Fire crews battle intense flames as residents flee just in time

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A severe fire broke out in Udon Thani, damaging a single-storey house and a van parked outside. Four residents narrowly escaped, while firefighters took an hour to control the blaze, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit at a car charging point.

Today, June 19, Police Lieutenant Narasak Nonthabutr, deputy inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, received a report of a house fire at 527/263 Sinchai Thani village, within Udon Thani municipality. Responding swiftly, police patrol unit 191, municipal firefighters, and five fire engines, along with volunteers from the Promotion Foundation, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials found the fire consuming the single-storey concrete house and a van parked in front. Despite efforts to extinguish the flames, strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, destroying the house entirely.

The blaze also damaged neighbouring properties at 527/264 and 527/496. It took approximately one hour for the emergency services to bring the fire under control. The initial investigation revealed the house from which the fire originated was completely destroyed, along with the van.

Supot Wannok, the 69 year old homeowner, stated that four people were in the house at the time: himself, his wife, daughter, and granddaughter. He noticed a burning smell and discovered a fire at the electric vehicle charging point in the garage, attributed to his youngest daughter’s car.

However, no charging was taking place then. The fire then spread to the nearby van. He attempted to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher but failed.

He promptly evacuated his family and drove an Isuzu M7 out of harm’s way, moving the burning van in front of the house before calling the police.

Suchira Wannok, his 35 year old daughter, recounted waking to change her child’s diaper and hearing a loud noise, initially dismissing it as a storm. After completing the task, her mother alerted her to the fire.

She grabbed her child and fled outside, witnessing the fire spreading. The fire’s origin was at the electric car charging point, typically used by her sister on weekends, though no charging occurred that day as the vehicle in question was not electric, reported KhaoSod.

The police suspect an electrical short circuit at the charging point as the cause. After the fire was extinguished, they coordinated with forensic officials to investigate the exact cause and proceed with legal actions.

Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

