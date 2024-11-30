Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:56, 30 November 2024| Updated: 09:56, 30 November 2024
157 2 minutes read
Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai Cabinet has acknowledged a proposal to adjust the starting salaries for new civil service recruits, with a bachelor’s degree holder earning no less than 18,000 baht and a vocational certificate holder receiving a minimum of 11,000 baht. This adjustment is expected to utilise a budget of 2.67 billion baht.

A meeting took place at Chiang Mai Rajabhat University, Mae Rim Centre, Chiang Mai yesterday, November 29 at 1pm. Karom Polpornklang, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced after the off-site Cabinet meeting that the proposal aims to adjust the initial salary rates and compensate those affected by economic changes.

Advertisements

Temporary cost-of-living allowances for government employees are also included. The proposed budget spans two years, with the first year covering five months and requiring 830 million baht, and the second year covering 12 months and necessitating 1.84 billion baht. The initiative began on May 1 and will extend until September 30, 2025. Government agencies are expected to initially fund these changes from their own budgets. Should these funds be insufficient, the central annual expenditure budget, including emergency reserves, will be utilised as proposed by the Public Sector Management Committee.

The salary adjustments focus on ensuring that bachelor’s degree holders and vocational certificate holders, upon joining the civil service, earn no less than 18,000 baht and 11,000 baht respectively. Over the next two years, these figures ensure that current civil servants with equivalent qualifications do not earn less than new recruits. The new salary adjustments will maintain equity among individuals with the same qualifications, preventing scenarios where those previously earning higher salaries end up earning less than new employees in similar roles. This move is aimed at rectifying imbalances for those who joined the civil service before the new starting salary rates take effect.

Related news

The meeting also assigned the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) to coordinate with various personnel management committees and relevant agencies. This collaboration will ensure compliance with legal procedures for different types of civil servants and relevant laws. The goal is to have these processes effectively enforced and aligned with the proposed principles, reported KhaoSod.

Karom further explained that the OCSC has been tasked with liaising with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance, and other pertinent agencies. This effort is designed to integrate the principles and practices into the management and consideration processes for local government officers and state enterprise employees.

“The Cabinet is committed to ensuring that the salary adjustments and compensations are implemented fairly and equitably, taking into consideration the economic challenges faced by government employees.”

Advertisements

What Other Media Are Saying

  • Bangkok Post reports the Thai Cabinet’s approval of a 10% salary increase for new civil servants over two years, aiming to enhance compensation amid a budget allocation of 16 billion baht. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is the Thai government focusing on salary adjustments for civil servants now?

The adjustments address economic disparities and aim to align salaries with current living costs and qualifications.

How might these salary adjustments impact the motivation and performance of civil servants?

Fair compensation can enhance motivation and performance, leading to more effective governance and public service.

What could be the long-term effects of aligning salaries with qualifications in the civil service?

Long-term effects may include reduced turnover, increased job satisfaction, and a more equitable work environment.

How do these salary changes reflect broader economic policies in Thailand?

They mirror efforts to mitigate economic challenges and improve living standards amid changing economic conditions.

What if the budget for salary adjustments proves insufficient? How will this be addressed?

Insufficient funds will be supplemented by the central annual expenditure budget, including emergency reserves.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large Crime News

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

45 seconds ago
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation Crime News

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

21 minutes ago
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead Bangkok News

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

46 minutes ago
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal Chiang Mai News

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

2 hours ago
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate Crime News

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

2 hours ago
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget Bangkok News

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

2 hours ago
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs Northern Thailand News

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

3 hours ago
Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety Phuket News

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal Economy News

Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal

4 hours ago
Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video) Bangkok News

Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video)

4 hours ago
&#8216;Wife for hire&#8217;: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend Pattaya News

‘Wife for hire’: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend

5 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

20 hours ago
Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes Eastern Thailand News

Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes

21 hours ago
Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles Bangkok News

Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

21 hours ago
Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals South Thailand News

Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

21 hours ago
Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns

21 hours ago
Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam Crime News

Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam

22 hours ago
Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand Bangkok News

Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand

22 hours ago
Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel Business News

Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel

22 hours ago
Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate Crime News

Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate

22 hours ago
Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget Events

Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget

22 hours ago
Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya Crime News

Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze Business News

Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze

23 hours ago
Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation Crime News

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

23 hours ago
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators Crime News

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

23 hours ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Published: 13:06, 30 November 2024
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

Published: 11:58, 30 November 2024
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

Published: 11:41, 30 November 2024
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

Published: 11:27, 30 November 2024