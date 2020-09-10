Airport officials deny French tourists were allowed to travel in Thailand

The general manager of Phuket International Airport denies reports that 2 French nationals were allowed to visit the country while its borders are shut to international tourists. Thanee Chuangchoo says the French visitors’ arrival was in accordance with all the usual Covid procedures, and that both spent their time in Thailand at a quarantine facility.

“It’s just the same as those who arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They went through all the screening procedures, spent 14 days in quarantine, and no coronavirus was found on them.”

Khaosod English reports that on August 14, the 2 arrived on a flight carrying 2 repatriating Thai nationals. They were admitted to a quarantine hotel, where they spent 14 days, before departing Thailand for Cambodia on August 29, according to Thanee. He says media reports that the pair were smuggled into the country as part of a trial of the much-hyped “Phuket Model” are false.

“We didn’t announce to the public earlier since it was only an ordinary arrival.”

Thailand’s borders have been closed since March, with the government now coming under increasing pressure from tourism officials to plan for a safe re-opening that strikes a balance between reviving tourism and keeping the Covid-19 virus suppressed.

