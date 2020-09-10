image
Connect with us

Tourism

“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published 

26 mins ago

 on 

“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

A much-talked-about plan to reopen Phuket to international tourists is set for a re-brand and expansion. The plan, formerly known as the “Phuket model”, is being re-named “Special Tourist Visa”, and will now cover all of Thailand.

Apparently, the Phuket plan encountered some opposition, and a lot of confusion, and so, officials have decided the best solution to all of that is to expand it nationwide…

Tossaporn Sirisamphan, from the National Economic and Social Development Board, says the plan will now be rolled out to the entire country (it’s not clear if the entire country wants it).

“The Phuket Model is causing confusion and opposition as a result. Therefore, we’ve adjusted the plan to allow foreign tourists to travel at large, since some of the provinces such as Bangkok have the capability to handle foreign tourists.”

Prior to this, the scheme was aimed at Phuket only, with tourists having to carry out an additional 7 days’ quarantine on top of the mandatory 14, if they wished to travel beyond the province. That requirement appears to have been scrapped, at least for today.

Tossaporn says the revised plan has the backing of PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, adding that foreign tourists admitted under the scheme will be subject to the same health restrictions as repatriating Thai nationals.

“They will undergo the same measures as Thais returning from overseas. After spending 14 days in quarantine and being cleared of the virus, they can go anywhere as they wish.”

The government has yet to decide which countries these hotly-anticipated tourists will come from, with Tossaporn saying the Tourism and Finance Ministries will work together to come up with a list of qualifying countries.

Meanwhile, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says the Kingdom must accept the possibilityof new Covid cases once the borders are re-opened, insisting the impact can be minimised through proper risk management.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A deserted beach on Koh Samui - The Guardian

The Tourism Authority of Thailand says the country must re-open its borders by the last quarter of the year and prepare to manage new Covid-19 cases as a result. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the impact of new cases can be contained with careful risk management. The reality of the situation is now sinking in as Thai officials are now openly admitting they can’t keep Thailand completely Covid-free indefinitely. “We cannot avoid new cases, but the most important thing is to have risk management in place. If there are 5 cases among 5 million tourists, and we can contain those […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday | The Thaiger

Since early 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped us from taking our holidays, or doing much travelling at all. But as travel restrictions ease, which destinations are coming out on top for our post-lockdown holidays? Official-esta.com has dusted off the calculator and checked the Google Search Volume data for the search terms “Flights to X” and “Holidays in X” to establish which countries have been searching for the most, based on annual global search volumes. You can view the full findings HERE. Thailand ranked fourth in the world as the most searched for destination for your next holiday, behind Italy, […]

Continue Reading

Phuket

Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Not so fast! Phuket&#8217;s plans to reopen slow down | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Samui Times

“We have to rely on domestic tourism demand for now because we can’t reopen our borders yet. Some people in the area still haven’t accepted the idea… It doesn’t mean that we’re pulling the plug on the plan though.” Phuket is not going to be back up and running as soon as expected. Plans to let international tourists back in the island province are on pause following the recent local Covid-19 transmission in Bangkok. Deputy PM and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government is ready to open Phuket, but they’re concerned the move could lead to new infections. “It’s […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending