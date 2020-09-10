“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand | The Thaiger

Tourism
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
A much-talked-about plan to reopen Phuket to international tourists is set for a re-brand and expansion. The plan, formerly known as the “Phuket model”, is being re-named “Special Tourist Visa”, and will now cover all of Thailand.
Apparently, the Phuket plan encountered some opposition, and a lot of confusion, and so, officials have decided the best solution to all of that is to expand it nationwide…
Tossaporn Sirisamphan, from the National Economic and Social Development Board, says the plan will now be rolled out to the entire country (it’s not clear if the entire country wants it).
“The Phuket Model is causing confusion and opposition as a result. Therefore, we’ve adjusted the plan to allow foreign tourists to travel at large, since some of the provinces such as Bangkok have the capability to handle foreign tourists.”
Prior to this, the scheme was aimed at Phuket only, with tourists having to carry out an additional 7 days’ quarantine on top of the mandatory 14, if they wished to travel beyond the province. That requirement appears to have been scrapped, at least for today.
Tossaporn says the revised plan has the backing of PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, adding that foreign tourists admitted under the scheme will be subject to the same health restrictions as repatriating Thai nationals.
“They will undergo the same measures as Thais returning from overseas. After spending 14 days in quarantine and being cleared of the virus, they can go anywhere as they wish.”
The government has yet to decide which countries these hotly-anticipated tourists will come from, with Tossaporn saying the Tourism and Finance Ministries will work together to come up with a list of qualifying countries.
Meanwhile, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says the Kingdom must accept the possibilityof new Covid cases once the borders are re-opened, insisting the impact can be minimised through proper risk management.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
The Tourism Authority of Thailand says the country must re-open its borders by the last quarter of the year and prepare to manage new Covid-19 cases as a result. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the impact of new cases can be contained with careful risk management. The reality of the situation is now sinking in as Thai officials are now openly admitting they can’t keep Thailand completely Covid-free indefinitely. “We cannot avoid new cases, but the most important thing is to have risk management in place. If there are 5 cases among 5 million tourists, and we can contain those […]
Tourism
Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday
Since early 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped us from taking our holidays, or doing much travelling at all. But as travel restrictions ease, which destinations are coming out on top for our post-lockdown holidays? Official-esta.com has dusted off the calculator and checked the Google Search Volume data for the search terms “Flights to X” and “Holidays in X” to establish which countries have been searching for the most, based on annual global search volumes. You can view the full findings HERE. Thailand ranked fourth in the world as the most searched for destination for your next holiday, behind Italy, […]
Phuket
Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down
“We have to rely on domestic tourism demand for now because we can’t reopen our borders yet. Some people in the area still haven’t accepted the idea… It doesn’t mean that we’re pulling the plug on the plan though.” Phuket is not going to be back up and running as soon as expected. Plans to let international tourists back in the island province are on pause following the recent local Covid-19 transmission in Bangkok. Deputy PM and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government is ready to open Phuket, but they’re concerned the move could lead to new infections. “It’s […]
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Salvage effort on Samui ferry delayed due to bad weather
Protest calling on Thai Head of State reform set for September 19
Deserters from Burmese military confirm Rohingya massacres
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
Source says 3,000 baht handout coming soon, PM says it’s a rumour
Rumours of a new coup “were pure nonsense” – Thai PM
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
Trials and tribulations 2. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in
Bangkok airport security staff file lawsuit over pay cuts
Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology3 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Business2 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Opinion4 days ago
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
- Environment4 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19