CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket

A Thai man urged two foreign men to return his pet cat after they were caught on CCTV taking the animal from outside his restaurant in Phuket.

The cat’s owner, Win Mungkon, took to social media yesterday, July 13, to search for his missing pet, whose name was not revealed. He asked Newshawk Phuket to help publicise the incident in the hope of being reunited with his beloved cat. In his post, Win wrote:

“Anyone who knows these two foreigners, please tell them to return my cat. They took my pet from outside a restaurant called Ko Bank Ped Yang (Ko Bank Roasted Duck) in the Rang Hill area of Phuket. Please contact 080-542-7001.”

Win added in the comments section that the cat was previously a stray, but he had been caring for it for over two years.

According to Win, the two foreigners took the cat in a black Toyota sedan with the registration plate กษ 2524. It remains unclear whether the car belonged to them or was a rental.

Photos of the cat, a tabby with light yellow eyes, were shared in the comments section. However, Win did not specify the animal’s gender.

Win attached CCTV footage to the post, which showed the foreigners playing with the cat at a counter outside the restaurant. One of them was seen picking up the animal before leaving the scene in the sedan.

Netizens speculated that the vehicle was a rental and advised Win to contact local car rental companies to obtain more information about the foreign men. As of now, Win has not provided any further updates on the search.

A similar cat-napping case was reported in Phuket last year. A Thai man was caught on CCTV taking a white cat named Konmek, placing it in the storage compartment under his motorcycle seat, and driving away.

The man was later arrested, but the cat was never found. He claimed he intended to keep the animal as a pet, but that it ran away during the journey. The owner, however, was not convinced and suspected the man had eaten the cat.