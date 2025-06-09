Danish tourist found dead in Patong rental bathroom

Illness suspected as key factor while police await autopsy results

A 66 year old Danish tourist was found deceased in a bathroom at a rental property on Nanai Road in Patong yesterday, June 8. The man had been suffering from diarrhoea and fatigue, according to those at the residence.

Patong Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chomphonuch Anantayakun, are investigating the incident alongside forensic officers and emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. Initial findings revealed no indications of a struggle.

The tourist, who hailed from Copenhagen, arrived in Phuket on June 3. It was noted that he had also visited the area last year. Witnesses reported that since his arrival, he had shown symptoms of diarrhoea, fatigue, and a lack of appetite.

Earlier that day, the man had been conversing with friends outside the residence. After excusing himself to use the bathroom, he did not return. When his absence was noted, a friend discovered his body in the bathroom.

Forensic officers from Vachira Phuket Hospital confirmed the absence of visible injuries and estimated that death had occurred three to four hours before the body was found. A medical examination is scheduled to ascertain the cause of death.

The Danish Embassy has been informed of the situation, reported The Phuket News.

