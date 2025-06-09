Danish tourist found dead in Patong rental bathroom

A 66 year old Danish tourist was found deceased in a bathroom at a rental property on Nanai Road in Patong yesterday, June 8. The man had been suffering from diarrhoea and fatigue, according to those at the residence.

Patong Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chomphonuch Anantayakun, are investigating the incident alongside forensic officers and emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. Initial findings revealed no indications of a struggle.

The tourist, who hailed from Copenhagen, arrived in Phuket on June 3. It was noted that he had also visited the area last year. Witnesses reported that since his arrival, he had shown symptoms of diarrhoea, fatigue, and a lack of appetite.

Earlier that day, the man had been conversing with friends outside the residence. After excusing himself to use the bathroom, he did not return. When his absence was noted, a friend discovered his body in the bathroom.

Forensic officers from Vachira Phuket Hospital confirmed the absence of visible injuries and estimated that death had occurred three to four hours before the body was found. A medical examination is scheduled to ascertain the cause of death.

The Danish Embassy has been informed of the situation, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a sombre scene unfolded at Kata Beach in Phuket when the body of a foreign female tourist, estimated to be 50 years old, was discovered lying face down on the shore.

The woman, who appeared to be travelling alone, was found near the Karon subdistrict municipal office on March 5, prompting officials to launch an urgent investigation. With the circumstances of her death unclear, police have prioritised a post-mortem examination to determine what led to the tragic event.

The alert was first raised around 1.20pm by a lifeguard, who notified Police Colonel Sunya Suksawat of the Karon Police Station.