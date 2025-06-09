Thailand Video News | Thailand-Cambodia border closure strands thousands and halts trade, missing British backpacker found dead in Malaysia

Today we’ll be talking about the continuing escalation on the Thai-Cambodian border, a Chinatown tuk tuk crackdown and a Russian rub and run, and a little later the first Vietnamese-American woman in spaaaaaaace.

Israel has retrieved the body of Thai agricultural worker Nattapong Pinta, kidnapped and killed by militants during the October 7 Hamas-led attacks. His body was found in Gaza’s Rafah area through a special military operation. Pinta was among 46 Thais killed in the conflict, the largest group of foreign hostages. His death was confirmed as Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza, where at least 22 people were killed Saturday. The war has left over 54,000 Palestinians dead and displaced 90% of Gaza’s population. Fifty-five hostages remain in Gaza; most are presumed dead.

Thailand abruptly closed the Baan Khlong Luek checkpoint with Cambodia in Sa Kaeo province on June 7, stranding thousands, including Thai gamblers in Poipet and Cambodian vendors in Thailand. The closure followed rising border tensions after a recent military clash in Ubon Ratchathani. Thai and Cambodian forces jointly sealed the area and shut the Khlong Luek–Poipet Friendship Bridge. New restricted crossing hours (8am–4pm) replaced the usual 6am–10pm schedule. Heavy congestion and confusion ensued, with traffic stretching for kilometres as authorities struggled to manage the situation.

A Russian couple is accused of fleeing a Pattaya massage parlour without paying on June 6. Staff at Smooth Day Thai Massage said the pair received a full massage, then disputed the price. The parlour reduced the fee, and the couple claimed to pay via bank transfer, showing a slip—yet no funds arrived. CCTV captured the pair fleeing on a motorcycle before payment could be verified. The business has shared footage online, warning others. Police are investigating. The incident comes amid an economic slump and slow tourist season, hitting small businesses hard.

Bangkok authorities launched a crackdown on tuk-tuk and taxi scams in Chinatown’s Yaowarat area on June 6, led by political figure Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat. The operation targets overcharging drivers and vehicles causing road congestion, especially parked tuk-tuks narrowing traffic lanes. Amid economic challenges and declining Chinese tourism, the initiative aims to restore confidence and promote Yaowarat as a safe, tourist-friendly zone. Police say enforcement and arrests are ongoing, with plans to transform the area into a model of safety and efficiency for both locals and visitors.

A Polish tourist in Udon Thani narrowly avoided a robbery on June 6 after a language barrier thwarted the attackers. The armed duo, riding a motorcycle, tried to mug 29-year-old Suzanna Natalia near Nong Prajak Park but were unable to communicate their demands. Frustrated by the failed mobile transaction attempt and lack of valuables, they returned her belongings and fled. A local teacher and nearby officer assisted the victim. Police are reviewing CCTV to trace the suspects, believed to have used a red Yamaha Filano or Honda Scoopy in their escape.

A woman in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, discovered 12 million baht in cash hidden inside a plastic box left near her condo’s lift on June 5. Usa, the resident, alerted police after finding stacks of 1,000-baht notes under men’s sportswear. Documents in the box referenced Thailand’s broadcasting regulator and a person named Thaweewat. Police confirmed the cash had been withdrawn in 2020 and are now investigating its origins, using fingerprints and CCTV to identify who abandoned it. The mystery has captured widespread public attention.

Cambodia has deployed 12,000 troops along the Thai border near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani, escalating tensions following a fatal clash near Ta Moan Thom Temple. Since February, Cambodia has increased its military presence, including rocket launchers, howitzers, and tanks. Thai forces have also strengthened their positions. The military build-up on both sides signals rising hostilities, though diplomatic efforts are underway to ease the standoff and prevent further conflict.

British backpacker Jordan Johnson-Doyle, 25, from Southport, has been found dead in Malaysia after going missing in Kuala Lumpur on 27 May. His body was discovered at a construction site in Bangsar, local media reported. His mother had flown to Malaysia to aid in the search. The UK Foreign Office is assisting the family and liaising with Malaysian authorities. Merseyside Police confirmed they are supporting the family, requesting privacy as investigations continue into the circumstances of his death.

A Chinese fishing vessel ran aground near Thitu Island, a Philippine-held area in the disputed South China Sea, due to stormy weather. Filipino villagers alerted authorities, prompting military and coast guard personnel to respond, though the vessel was later pulled free by other Chinese ships. The incident raised concern as the stranded ship resembled suspected Chinese militia vessels previously used to harass Philippine forces. Thitu Island lies close to China’s militarised Subi Reef. Tensions remain high in the region, with the U.S. reaffirming its defence commitment to the Philippines amid ongoing maritime confrontations.

Amanda Nguyễn, the first Vietnamese American woman in space and a renowned human rights advocate, inspired students during her speech at Fulbright University Việt Nam’s commencement. She highlighted her Vietnamese heritage, space journey, and mission to create STEM opportunities in Việt Nam. Amanda carried lotus seeds to space and collaborated with the Vietnam National Space Centre. Encouraging women in STEM, she urged young Vietnamese to pursue ambitious dreams despite barriers. Her message: no one is invisible when they demand to be seen, and just because no one has done it before, doesn’t mean it can’t be done.