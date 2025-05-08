15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach

Police ramp up drug enforcement as Phuket's crackdown intensifies with more surprise operations targeting local hotspots

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025
52 1 minute read
15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A late-night drug bust in Phuket has led to 15 people testing positive for illegal substances during a surprise operation near Nai Yang Beach.

The two-hour checkpoint, aimed at tackling rising drug activity in the area, took place on Tuesday, May 6, and was led by Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun, also the Director of the Thalang Narcotics Suppression Centre.

Running from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, the operation targeted those suspected of drug use along a road leading to Nai Yang Beach, just south of Phuket International Airport. A total of 160 people were selected for random urine tests, with 15 testing positive for drugs.

“Out of those who tested positive, 14 have agreed to enter a voluntary treatment programme at Thalang Hospital,” reported the Thalang District Office.

Related Articles

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach | News by Thaiger

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach | News by Thaiger

One suspect, a patient with mental health issues, was taken into custody by the special operations team for further medical supervision after not following prescribed medication and being found frequently using drugs in the village.

While no illegal items were found during the checkpoint’s vehicle and personal searches, the operation underscores the ongoing crackdown on drug activity in the district. These efforts, which began in late April, aim to improve public safety and curb drug use.

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach | News by Thaiger

Thalang District officials also carried out inspections at three migrant worker camps in Thepkrasattri between 5pm and 7pm on the same day. Despite 20 random drug tests conducted at the camps, all returned negative results, and no illegal substances were found. The camps were assessed for safety, hygiene, and compliance with labour regulations.

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach | News by Thaiger

“The operation is part of routine efforts to maintain safety, legal compliance, and adherence to labour camp regulations,” said Siwat.

The local government is committed to ensuring the well-being of both residents and migrant workers, with village headmen urged to continue close monitoring of camps to ensure compliance with health and safety standards, reported The Phuket News.

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach | News by Thaiger

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach | News by Thaiger

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach | News by Thaiger

While the operation was successful in detecting drug use, local law enforcement remains focused on ensuring the ongoing safety and compliance of Phuket’s migrant worker camps and public spaces.

Latest Thailand News
Compensation for SAO building collapse victims to begin tomorrow Bangkok News

Compensation for SAO building collapse victims to begin tomorrow

6 seconds ago
15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach Phuket News

15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach

28 minutes ago
2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute Thailand News

2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute

48 minutes ago
Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety Bangkok News

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

53 minutes ago
Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday Phuket News

Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

1 hour ago
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines Thailand News

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines

1 hour ago
Anutin slams media over &#8216;false&#8217; ISOC blacklist claims Politics News

Anutin slams media over ‘false’ ISOC blacklist claims

1 hour ago
Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault Bangkok News

Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault

1 hour ago
Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders Bangkok News

Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders

2 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father

2 hours ago
Senate committee to grill PM Paetongtarn on casino bill next week Bangkok News

Senate committee to grill PM Paetongtarn on casino bill next week

2 hours ago
Teenagers caught at drug-fuelled party in Chai Nat resort Crime News

Teenagers caught at drug-fuelled party in Chai Nat resort

2 hours ago
Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers Phuket News

Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers

2 hours ago
Fire at Sa Kaeo warehouse sends smoke across city Thailand News

Fire at Sa Kaeo warehouse sends smoke across city

2 hours ago
Thai officials brace for rocket risks at Bun Bang Fai festival Thailand News

Thai officials brace for rocket risks at Bun Bang Fai festival

2 hours ago
Teenage Thai girl missing after taxi ride from Bangkok to Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage Thai girl missing after taxi ride from Bangkok to Pattaya

2 hours ago
23 year old dies in big bike crash on Nonthaburi bridge Road deaths

23 year old dies in big bike crash on Nonthaburi bridge

2 hours ago
Krabi locals team up to tackle marine waste in coastal cleanup Krabi News

Krabi locals team up to tackle marine waste in coastal cleanup

3 hours ago
Surat Thani police hunt suspect in 3 million baht ticket scam Crime News

Surat Thani police hunt suspect in 3 million baht ticket scam

3 hours ago
Thai Airways warns of delays as airspace dispute disrupts flights Thailand News

Thai Airways warns of delays as airspace dispute disrupts flights

3 hours ago
Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever? Koh Samui Travel

Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever?

3 hours ago
Man arrested with drugs and firearm after evading Lop Buri checkpoint Crime News

Man arrested with drugs and firearm after evading Lop Buri checkpoint

3 hours ago
Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani Thailand News

Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Thai mother physically assaults daughter in Khon Kaen restaurant Thailand News

Thai mother physically assaults daughter in Khon Kaen restaurant

3 hours ago
Teen girl found working at Mae Chan karaoke sparks trafficking fears Crime News

Teen girl found working at Mae Chan karaoke sparks trafficking fears

3 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Midnight copper thief plunges Phuket villas into darkness

Midnight copper thief plunges Phuket villas into darkness

7 hours ago
Aussie tourist rescued after Phuket drowning scare at Racha Island

Aussie tourist rescued after Phuket drowning scare at Racha Island

23 hours ago
Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist

Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist

1 day ago
Bangkok drug gang busted: Major arrest and drug seizure

Bangkok drug gang busted: Major arrest and drug seizure

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x