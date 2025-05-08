15 busted in Phuket drug crackdown near Nai Yang Beach

A late-night drug bust in Phuket has led to 15 people testing positive for illegal substances during a surprise operation near Nai Yang Beach.

The two-hour checkpoint, aimed at tackling rising drug activity in the area, took place on Tuesday, May 6, and was led by Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun, also the Director of the Thalang Narcotics Suppression Centre.

Running from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, the operation targeted those suspected of drug use along a road leading to Nai Yang Beach, just south of Phuket International Airport. A total of 160 people were selected for random urine tests, with 15 testing positive for drugs.

“Out of those who tested positive, 14 have agreed to enter a voluntary treatment programme at Thalang Hospital,” reported the Thalang District Office.

One suspect, a patient with mental health issues, was taken into custody by the special operations team for further medical supervision after not following prescribed medication and being found frequently using drugs in the village.

While no illegal items were found during the checkpoint’s vehicle and personal searches, the operation underscores the ongoing crackdown on drug activity in the district. These efforts, which began in late April, aim to improve public safety and curb drug use.

Thalang District officials also carried out inspections at three migrant worker camps in Thepkrasattri between 5pm and 7pm on the same day. Despite 20 random drug tests conducted at the camps, all returned negative results, and no illegal substances were found. The camps were assessed for safety, hygiene, and compliance with labour regulations.

“The operation is part of routine efforts to maintain safety, legal compliance, and adherence to labour camp regulations,” said Siwat.

The local government is committed to ensuring the well-being of both residents and migrant workers, with village headmen urged to continue close monitoring of camps to ensure compliance with health and safety standards, reported The Phuket News.

While the operation was successful in detecting drug use, local law enforcement remains focused on ensuring the ongoing safety and compliance of Phuket’s migrant worker camps and public spaces.