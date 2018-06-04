Some of Phuket’s poorest people received food as part of the annual Te Krajard merit-making ceremony. The event marks the birthday of the Chinese god, Poy Jun Sia Hook, and was held at the Kusoldharm Foundation headquarters in Phuket town last Friday (June 1).

The distribution was led by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, the Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teraphol Thipjaroen and president of Kusoldharm Foundation, Benjawan Tampanuwat.

Ms Benjawan says, “We hold the event to honour a Chinese god, Poy Jun Sia Hook, who is highly revered by Phuket’s Chinese community. The Te Krajard merit-making ceremony gives thousands of packs of rice and dry food to poor people which is part of the Kusoldharm Foundation’s objectives.”

“We do this twice a year. We also hand out donations of rice to schools during the Por Torfestival (an annual Chinese festival to celebrate longevity).

“Te Krajard (literally ‘strike the tray’) merit-making is one of the Kusoldharm Foundation’s annual activities to help those in need in Phuket.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong