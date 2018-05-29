A Buddhism ceremony was held this morning (May 29) at Wichit Sangkaram Temple (Wat Kwuan) in Phuket Town led by Phuket’s Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Phuket Provincial Police commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen.

The Phuket Office of Buddhism conducted the ceremony to encourage people, especially students, to learn more about one of the most important international Buddhism holidays.

Today’s activities included offering food to monks, listening to the Dhamma preaching, practicing meditation and a candlelight procession or ‘Wian Tian’. A big cleaning day is being held around the island at many of the temples.

The Visakha full moon marks the day on which Buddha was born, reached his enlightenment 35 years later and the day he died, entering Nirvana.

Read more HERE.

Learn more about Visakha Bucha Day HERE.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong