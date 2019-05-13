Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet | The Thaiger

Election
Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has submitted a list of 250 senators to His Majesty the King, while Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has commented that a new government won’t be set up until after a new PM has been named.
This news is coming from the National News Bureau of Thailand and should be read in light of the source.
The deputy premier confirmed that the PM has already submitted the list of senators to His Majesty the King for approval, among whom only about 10 have resigned as cabinet ministers. He declined to comment on news reports that more than 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly, including Preecha Chan-o-cha, the PM’s younger brother, have been named senators.
The deputy premier downplayed news reports that efforts have been taken to set up a coalition government, saying such efforts can not be finalised until after the naming of the new premier, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand report.
Many newly-elected MPs have come in to report to parliament, while the Palang Pracharath Party has shown confidence in its ability to set up a coalition government. Over 145 MPs reported to parliament on Friday morning, such as Pharadorn Prisanananthakul of the Bhumjaithai Party for Ang Thong; Action Coalition for Thailand party leader M.R. Chatumongkol Sonakul, and about 100 Pheu Thai MPs.
Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath Party MP Puttipong Punnakan led 11 MPs of his party to Bangkok to report to parliament and said the setting up of a government depends on the preparedness of each party involved. He said some parties could possibly form a third coalition among themselves. However, he said the Palang Pracharath Party could also do so to run the country with stability, though it has only 251 MPs, just over half the total of 500 MPs (The Thaiger is not aware how the quoted was able to come up with this number).
“It remains to be seen if the Democrat Party will join a Palang Pracharath-led coalition, pending the naming of a new Democrat party leader on May 15.”
Election
Vast majority of poll respondents oppose ministers and NCPO members joining Senate
PHOTO: Trying to explain the unexplainable
Most Thais are unhappy with the party-list seat announcements and the perceived nepotism in the selection of parliamentary Senate members.
A majority of respondents in a Suan Dusit Poll disagree with the ‘formula’ used to calculate party-list seats and with cabinet ministers and members of the military junta taking up new roles in the Senate.
On the EC’s endorsement of party-list MPs, 75.4% of the respondents say they disagreed with it, reasoning that many sides believe the method used by the EC to calculate the party-list MPs was unfair to many parties and gave little value to the voice of the majority.
The Suan Dusit Poll gauged the opinions of 1,187 people nationwide between May 7–11 regarding the EC’s endorsement of 149 party-list MPs and 349 constituency MPs, as well as the resignation of 15 cabinet ministers and others ahead of the announcement of the full list of 250 senators.
The poll shows 83.2% oppose the resignations, in order to clear the way to become senators, because they don’t want the ministers to be used to prop up the stability of a Palang Pracharat-led coalition government.
85% of the respondents also disagree with junta members joining the Senate for the same reason.
75.4% of those surveyed disagree with the EC’s endorsement of 149 out of 150 party-list MPs on the grounds that the EC’s allocation formula is being challenged by many people and parties.
Election
And then there was three – a new bloc emerges from the political number-crunching
PHOTO: The latest political weapon – an adding machine
A third possible bloc is emerging as the phones run hot with major parties trying to persuade the smaller parties and solo MPs to side with them.
The magic number is 251 seats to form a workable majority coalition. Any fewer than 250 will mean they risk being defeated on any vote in the lower house.
But the minor players are playing ‘hard to get’ as they know their votes are vital for the two major party players – Palang Pracharat (a proxy Junta civilian party) and Pheu Thai (anti-Junta, pro-Thaksin).
The Election Commission has now endorsed 99% of the 500 MPs now, only two remain in doubt although there is still some lingering litigation pending.
The so-called ‘third alliance’ is reportedly led by the Democrat Party 52 seats), Bhumjaithai (51 seats), Chartthaipattana (10 seats) and Chart Pattana (3 seats). Together, they would have 116 seats, well short of the necessary 250 needed to form a coalition. But, if they act as a bloc, they could offer their 116 votes for crucial budget and non-political votes, guaranteeing either the Palang Pracharat or Pheu Thai sides with a workable majority to continue government, and then bicker over each other piece of legislation as they emerge.
Pheu Thai keeps maintaining that its alliance of seven parties is strong, with 245 seats. It consists of Pheu Thai (136), Future Forward (80), Seree Ruam Thai (10), New Economics (6), Prachachat (7), Puea Chat (5) and Palang Puangchon Thai (1). The new EC’s party-list calculation method took seven Future Forward seats out of the calculations, leaving the party that won the most seats in the election five seats short now.
The Palang Pracharat bloc now has 130 seats based on publicly declared shows of support – Palang Pracharath (115), Action Coalition for Thailand supported by former Democrat fixer and street protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (5) and small parties that received fewer votes per seat than the 71,000 average and received one seat each (10).
Those staying on the fence for now are one other one-seat party, which has said it will join whichever coalition forms a government, Palang Thongtin Thai (3), Rak Puen Pa (2) and Palang Chart Thai (1), totalling 7.
Palang Pracharat key figures are still claiming they have the numbers to form a government, the parties assumed to be on its side earlier — notably the Democrats and Bhumijaithai — have yet to go public with their support.
Election
Prawit defends the PM’s brother being appointed to the new Senate
PHOTO: Thai Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan
When the media are sceptical, get your wing man to back you up.
The deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has defended the appointment of retired General Preecha Chan-o-cha, the younger brother of PM Prayut, as a senator in the new parliament’s upper house.
He said Gen Preecha is qualified as he was a member of the military-appointed NLA. When reporters questioned him today about General Preecha’s frequent absence from NLA meetings, he claimed to be unaware of the problem and asked the reporters to raise the question directly with the general.
General Preecha, former defence permanent secretary, is among about 60 NLA members who resigned en masse in preparation for assuming their new role as senators once there is a Royal Command endorsing the list of 250 senators. The list has already been submitted to His Majesty the King by the Thai PM.
Prawit has been head of the selection committee tasked with appointing 194 senators from different professional groups. The deputy PM brushed aside allegations that the Senate was just a “reincarnation” of the NCPO, claiming that only about 10 people closely associated with the junta will be appointed to the Senate.
“They want to work and want to help the government,” he said as he explained their appointment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
