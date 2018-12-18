89 leatherback turtle eggs moved to safe area on beach | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
89 leatherback turtle eggs moved to safe area on beach
A mother leatherback sea turtle laid 93 eggs at a beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga yesterday. The 89 eggs have been carefully moved to a safe area on the beach whilst four eggs had broken.
The enormous leatherback sea turtle laid its eggs on a beach at the Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak yesterday morning.
Four eggs have been found broken when officials from the Department of Marine and Costal Resource went to inspect. 89 eggs have now been moved to a safe area 30 metres from the area where the mother turtle laid eggs on the beach and out of the way of any possible foot traffic.
Officials say it will take about 45-60 days for the eggs to hatch. DMCR officials believe that in the next 10 days, the mother sea turtle will return to the same area to lay more eggs.
Six years ago a leatherback sea turtle was found laying eggs in the same location. The DMCR is paying close attention of the local marine environment and beach cleaning. They say the sea turtles are always misunderstanding plastic bags for jellyfish. Leatherback turtles are an endangered species.
See how big the sea turtle was…
PHANG NGAA big leatherback sea turtle has laid eggs on a beach in Phang Nga this morning. https://thethaiger.com/news/phuket/big-leatherback-sea-turtle-lays-eggs-in-phang-nga-videoVIDEO: โชติ ครัวโชติรส / Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 16, 2018
Chiang Mai
Toxic free school lunches
“Meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.”
A major study has been released researching contaminants in vegetables used in the state-sponsored school lunch program. You’d hope that the lunches were fresh and nutritious, right?
Instead, they were dangerous.
Vegetables and fruits found in lunches for students under the government’s free lunch program are almost 100 percent contaminated with pesticides and 99 percent of the urine samples from students and teachers in four provinces were tested with organophosphate, a deadly toxic pesticide that can attack the nervous system.
The alarming findings were the result of a research jointly conducted by Thai Education Foundation, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Field Alliance of Chiangmai University and Greenpeace Thailand between July 2017-October 2018 on student lunches in 55 schools in Chiang Mai, Pathum Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Phang-nga provinces.
Vegetables, widely used in student lunches which were tested, include carrot, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, kale, long bean and tomato. However, only two types of chemicals were tested – organophosphate and pyrethrum because organophosphate are widely used in insecticides for fruits and vegetables.
Thai PBS reports the the Thai Education Foundation secretary-general Marut Jatikate said that the most alarming findings appear to be the organophosphate residue found in 99 percent of the 436 urine samples from students and teachers in the four provinces.
Organophosphate poisoning symptoms include increased saliva and tear production, diarrhea, vomiting, small pupils, sweating, muscle tremors and confusion.
He said that the tests this time focused on two chemicals – organophosphate and pyrethrum – but they should have covered more toxic chemicals.
Nevertheless, he said findings from this research would be sent to the schools and parents of students in order that they would change the menu of student lunches but switching from mass-produced vegetables and fruits to organic vegetables and fruits which should be safer.
Besides the unsafe fruits and vegetables, Mr Marut said meat, meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach
PHOTOS: Manager Online
The Damrongdhama Centre in Phang Nga Office has banned a ‘luxury’ hotel in Phang Nga for arranging a wedding event on Natai Beach after investigations over beach encroachment.
After an inspection at Natai Beach in Kokkloi, Phang Nga officials, led by Phang Nga Governor Siripat Pattakun, found that a luxury hotel had put umbrellas and chairs on the beach to arrange a wedding event on a public beach.
Officials have ordered the hotel to remove the umbrellas and chairs from the beach within three days. The hotel has been banned from arranging future weddings and events on the beach.
FULL STORY: Manager Online
