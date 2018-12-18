89 leatherback turtle eggs moved to safe area on beach | The Thaiger

A mother leatherback sea turtle laid 93 eggs at a beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga yesterday. The 89 eggs have been carefully moved to a safe area on the beach whilst four eggs had broken.

The enormous leatherback sea turtle laid its eggs on a beach at the Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak yesterday morning.

Four eggs have been found broken when officials from the Department of Marine and Costal Resource went to inspect. 89 eggs have now been moved to a safe area 30 metres from the area where the mother turtle laid eggs on the beach and out of the way of any possible foot traffic.

Officials say it will take about 45-60 days for the eggs to hatch. DMCR officials believe that in the next 10 days, the mother sea turtle will return to the same area to lay more eggs.

Six years ago a leatherback sea turtle was found laying eggs in the same location. The DMCR is paying close attention of the local marine environment and beach cleaning. They say the sea turtles are always misunderstanding plastic bags for jellyfish. Leatherback turtles are an endangered species.

See how big the sea turtle was…

